Public Health

Despite New COVID Variants, CDC Says You Don’t Need Any Booster Doses Right Now

By Emma Bowman
WBEZ
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs new coronavirus variants test the protections of the available vaccines, federal health officials say there’s no need for booster doses right now. “Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time,” read a joint statement sent Thursday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.

WBEZ

Chicago, IL
As a public media institution we are deeply invested in the civic life and health of the community we serve.

