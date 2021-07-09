Cancel
Cars

The C8 Corvette’s Launch Control Is Inconsistent

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was headline news, and you heard it here first: The mid-engine C8 Corvette can hit 60 mph in as little as 2.8 seconds. It's an incredible engineering achievement considering the car is rear-wheel drive and makes less than 500 horsepower. Usually, at least one of those two things needs to be improved upon to generate that kind of acceleration. As we've discovered after testing four different C8s, including our new 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Z51 long-term car, the launch control doesn't get it right every time.

