Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Performing Arts

Kidd Around Town: UniverSoul Circus returns to National Harbor

By Kidd O'Shea
WJLA
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year-long break due to the global pandemic, the UniverSoul Circus is back in a major way with tour dates at National Harbor to kick-off its 2021 tour schedule!. UniverSoul Circus has forever transformed the world’s urban entertainment landscape with a powerful combination of music, laughter, and extreme thrills. Producing its best show ever in every way imaginable, UniverSoul Circus features a multicultural conglomeration of performers from virtually every corner of the globe, including South Africa, USA, Trinidad and Tobago, Chile, Colombia, Russia, Guinea, Gabon, and Mongolia.

wjla.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Harbor#The Universoul Circus#Md#Showtimes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Chile
News Break
Performing Arts
Country
South Africa
News Break
Music
Related
Performing Artssrqmagazine.com

Summer Circus Spectacular Returns to Thrill Audiences This Summer

Circus fans of all ages will be able to enjoy world-class entertainment – in person – during the Summer Circus Spectacular. Families can beat the heat at reasonable prices while experiencing the best of the circus arts at the Historic Asolo Theater on the grounds of The Ringling. Some of the circus world’s most exciting acts have signed on for the annual show, with performances presented for just two weeks this summer.
LifestyleWJLA

Road Trippin': Gaylord National at National Harbor

$64 million guest room renovations: All 1,996 guest rooms and suites have been fully renovated inspired by the peaceful hues of blue found in the numerous bodies of water throughout the region. Replay at Pose Rooftop Lounge, an 80’s themed pop-up bar: Offering over-the-top milkshakes such as boozy PB&J along...
LifestyleWJLA

Kidd Around Town: Hidden Oaks Nature Center

Hidden Oaks Nature Center is nestled inside the 52-acre Annandale District Park. You'll find live animal displays, exhibits, a pond, creeks, woodland trails, gardens, play areas, a resource library and a rain garden. You'll also find nature.
Gig Harbor, WAseattlepi.com

Gig Harbor Beer Festival return July 24th

For the 10th year, the Gig Harbor Beer Festival returns to the Uptown Gig Harbor Pavilion. After last year’s unavoidable hiatus, the event makes its joyous return on Saturday, July 24th, and features 18 breweries. Along with that cider, seltzer, spirits, and live music. Here are all the event details, including ticket information.
Entertainmentwhqr.org

Around Town with Rhonda Bellamy: Opera House

Rhonda's guests this week are Opera House Theatre Company's Ray Kennedy who wrote The Thursday Night Bridge Circle: An Original Southern Play, running July 8-11 and July 15-18 at the North Front Theater. She'll also speak with Sarah Rodgers, the play's director, and preview another Opera House production "Legends Live On" playing this weekend only.
Baltimore, MDsouthbmore.com

Weekend Events Around Town

Food Rescue Giveaway! Thursday Evenings at Old Major: Thursday from 430pm-630pm. The Classics Cocktail Class at Sagamore Spirit: Thursday from 7pm-8pm Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards: Thursday at 7pm. Craft Your Own Cocktail Tour at Sagamore Spirit: Friday from 6pm-7pm Chicago White Sox...
Plant City, FLplantcityobserver.com

Around Town 7.15.21

This week we asked Plant City: With the Harry Potter Birthday event upcoming, what is another themed events you would like to see around town?. “We’ve talked about this before, Cayla and I. We love period pieces, so our favorite author is Jane Austin. We read Pride and Prejudice all the time, but we’ve read it multiple times. I can quote the book. I can tell you exactly what page number our favorite parts are on, I’m not kidding. If they could have a period piece…” – April Resendiz.
Animalspopville.com

Today in Turkeys around Town

Thanks to Kelsey for sending from the Arboretum. If you spot a hawk or any interesting wildlife and get a good photo please send in an email where you spotted it to [email protected]. Thanks! Hawks around Town is made possible by a generous grant from the Ben and Sylvia Gardner foundation.
Lifestylewashingtonnewsday.com

Mum faces wrath after booking a Disney World vacation without her stepchild.

Mum receives backlash after planning Disney World holiday without stepchild. The mum said: “I don’t want to waste money to be honest.”. After recommending that she go on vacation to Disneyworld in Florida with her husband and children while leaving their stepchild at home, a mother was labeled “wicked.”. For...
Godfrey, ILTelegraph

Great Godfrey Maze returns with circus theme

GODFREY — The big top will take center stage when the village of Godfrey and the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department again host the Great Godfrey Corn Maze. The corn maze will run from Friday, Sept. 17, through Sunday, Oct. 31, in Robert E. Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane, in Godfrey.

Comments / 0

Community Policy