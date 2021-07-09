Kidd Around Town: UniverSoul Circus returns to National Harbor
After a year-long break due to the global pandemic, the UniverSoul Circus is back in a major way with tour dates at National Harbor to kick-off its 2021 tour schedule!. UniverSoul Circus has forever transformed the world’s urban entertainment landscape with a powerful combination of music, laughter, and extreme thrills. Producing its best show ever in every way imaginable, UniverSoul Circus features a multicultural conglomeration of performers from virtually every corner of the globe, including South Africa, USA, Trinidad and Tobago, Chile, Colombia, Russia, Guinea, Gabon, and Mongolia.wjla.com
