Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Top 5 things to do this weekend in the Lehigh Valley: Easton’s Heritage Day, produce picking, wine tasting, and Hispanic Heritage Night at the ballpark

By Bill Savage, The Morning Call
tribuneledgernews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEaston Heritage Day: It’s a free, full-day family festival that celebrates local history and heritage, reenactments, activities for kids, musical performances and concludes with an amazing fireworks display over the Forks of the Delaware. 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, with fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m. Heritage Day celebrates Easton’s historic significance in the founding of the United States. At noon on July 8, 1776, Easton was one of three places where the Declaration of Independence had its first public reading. It was read on the steps of the old courthouse in Easton’s historic Centre Square by the Chair of the Committee of Safety, Robert Levers. A reenactment of that event, and a festival organized around it, first occurred during the Bicentennial Celebration in 1976. From that year on, Heritage Day has been celebrated as Easton’s own Independence Day celebration. The city is offering $10 flat rate parking in the Pine Street Garage and the Third Street Garage all day. Downtown Easton. https://heritageday.org/

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Delaware State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Wills
Person
Ray Benson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Wine Tasting#Lehigh Valley#Hispanic#You Point#Burnside Plantation#Wine Shine#Musikfest Cafe#Founders Way#Coca Cola Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Bethlehem, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Top 5 things to do in the Lehigh Valley this weekend: Blueberry Festival, Dewey Carnival, Garden Tour, Music in the Valley and Comedy on the Farm

Feeling blue? 34th Annual Blueberry Festival: Again this year, in a safe visitor format, The Blueberry Festival & Market To Go in Bethlehem is a celebration of all things blueberry. Visit onsite 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Drive-through pickups 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at Burnside Plantation. Saturday and Sunday, you can browse and shop items from the ...
Easton, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Things to do in the Lehigh Valley region this weekend and beyond (July 16-22)

WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings — some in-person, others online — you may want to check out in the coming days. ALLENTOWN “The Ceramics of Toshiko Takaezu,” and “Sleep Tight!,” textiles, quilts and bed covers from around the world, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays-Sundays through Sept. 11. Allentown Art Museum, 31 N. 5th St. allentownartmuseum.org, 610-432-4333.
Easton, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Heritage Day returns to Easton

EASTON, Pa. - An Easton tradition returns to the city. Heritage Day was back on the streets of Easton after being held remotely last summer because of the pandemic. As usual, the Declaration of Independence was read. On July 8th, 1776, Easton's Centre Square was the site for one of...
Politicswlvr.org

Easton Heritage Day celebrates independence and culture

The Easton Heritage Day Festival is coming back after taking 2020 off for the pandemic. The day celebrates Easton’s rich cultural history and contribution to America’s very beginning. “It’s an opportunity for the city of Easton to kind of celebrate our place in history. The Declaration of Independence was read...
Waterford, PAyourerie

Waterford Heritage Days taking place this weekend

Waterford welcomes back its “heritage days” festival this weekend. The events starts today beginning at 3 p.m. It takes place in downtown Waterford and features food, crafts, live music, demonstrations, re-enactors, and much more. The event, like so many others, was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. But, organizers...
Fayetteville, GAtribuneledgernews.com

What's Happening? 4 things to do in the Fayetteville area this weekend

Jul. 15—Do you feel like there's not really anything to do in the Fayetteville area?. There's actually plenty to do, Check out our list of some of the upcoming events below. This Saturday, there will be a drag brunch at Dirtbag Ales Brewery and Taproom, 5435 Corporation Drive in Hope Mills. The brunch will be hosted by Michelle Michaels and will feature Stacy Lanye Matthews of "RuPaul's Drag Race."
abc27.com

Susquehanna National Heritage Area’s Summer Soiree

Preservation, conservation, and interpretation is the mission of the Susquehanna National Heritage Area. Their work is to protect the Susquehanna River Valley, and the river itself. Through their programs and events they educate the public on the importance of the areas surrounding the Susquehanna River. They are hosting a fabulous Summer Soirée featuring live music, food, and entertainment.
Hershey, PAabc27.com

Hershey Theatre to host Jimmy Buffet’s “Escape to Margaritaville” in October

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Plan your getaway to Jimmy Buffet’s “Escape to Margaritaville.” The new musical setting sail for Hershey Theatre October 5 and 6, 2021. “Escape To Margaritaville” is described as “a hilarious and heartwarming musical with the most unforgettable songs from one of music’s greatest storytellers,” by escapetomargaritavillemusical.com.
Posted by
The Morning Call

Indie Pop Trio AJR is coming to Allentown Fair

We are all “Way Less Sad” now that there will be an in-person Allentown Fair this year. But fans will be even more happy to know that multiplatinum indie-pop trio AJR will perform Sept. 5 at Allentown Fair. After a one-year hiatus, the Allentown Fair is back, running Sept. 1 through Labor Day, with top acts including Carrie Underwood and Toby Keith. Joining those headliners will be AJR, the ...
Salamanca, NYSalamanca Press

Heritage Day is Saturday at Seneca museum

SALAMANCA — The annual Heritage Day festival hosted by the Seneca-Iroquois National Museum returns Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In its fourth year, the event gives visitors a chance to learn about the Iroquois heritage at the Onöhsagwë:de’ Cultural Center with children’s activities, traditional sport demonstrations, artist demonstrations, competitions, vendors and food.
Grelton, OHNorthwest Signal

Heritage Center hosting ice cream day

GRELTON - The Heritage Center will open Sunday, July 18 from 1-4 p.m.for a homemade ice cream day. The center is located on County Road M, just west of County Road 7. The structure used to be a Methodist Episcopal Church built around 1890 and was also the museum for the Henry County Historical Society until 2009. It is filled with many educational artifacts from around Henry County.
Caledonia, MIgratefulweb.com

Greensky Bluegrass & HYFI Announce Three-Night Concert Series

Greensky Bluegrass is coming back home to Michigan. Join the five-piece chart-topping band for “Three Nights In Michigan,” a three-night concert event of music and camping from Shagbark Farm in Caledonia, MI. The concert series will also include opening performances from special guests Sierra Hull (July 16), Railroad Earth (July 17), and Steppin' In It (July 18).
Cullowhee, NCwcu.edu

Mountain Heritage Center to present ‘mini’ Mountain Heritage Day-style event

Mountain Heritage Center, a museum of Appalachian culture at Western Carolina University, will hold a crafts demonstration and music performance on campus Wednesday, July 21. The 1-3 p.m. event will be held on the lawn between the Forsyth and Killian Annex buildings, in the style of Mountain Heritage Day, the university’s popular fall community festival. And like Mountain Heritage Day, it is free and open to the public.
Celebrationswgel.com

Heritage Days Activities

The American Farm Heritage Museum’s annual Heritage Days event is Friday, July 23, through Sunday, July 25th, on the museum grounds. The festivities will include a working sawmill, rock crushing, tractor pulls, the Lil’ Red Barn displays, Hill’s Fort, a military display, train rides, music, food, a flea market and more. Admission is $7 per day or $10 for a 3-day armband. Kids under 10 get in free. For more, visit AmericanFarmHeritageMuseum.com or find them on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Community Policy