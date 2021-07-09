New York City’s new biometrics privacy law takes effect
From Friday, businesses that collect biometric information — most commonly in the form of facial recognition and fingerprints — are required to conspicuously post notices and signs to customers at their doors explaining how their data will be collected. The ordinance applies to a wide range of businesses — retailers, stores, restaurants and theaters, to name a few — which are also barred from selling, sharing or otherwise profiting from the biometric information that they collect.techcrunch.com
