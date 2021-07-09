Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

New York City’s new biometrics privacy law takes effect

By Zack Whittaker
TechCrunch
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Friday, businesses that collect biometric information — most commonly in the form of facial recognition and fingerprints — are required to conspicuously post notices and signs to customers at their doors explaining how their data will be collected. The ordinance applies to a wide range of businesses — retailers, stores, restaurants and theaters, to name a few — which are also barred from selling, sharing or otherwise profiting from the biometric information that they collect.

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
New York City, NY
State
Oregon State
City
Portland, NY
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Privacy Laws#Information Privacy#Biometrics#New Yorkers#Nypd#Techcrunch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Haiti interim prime minister Joseph set to step down this week

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 19 (Reuters) - Claude Joseph, who has nominally led Haiti as acting prime minister since the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, will hand power to a challenger backed by the international community possibly as soon as Tuesday, a Haitian official said. The announcement appears to end...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Canada to let vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9

TORONTO (AP) — Canada announced Monday it will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7. Canadian officials said the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of Aug. 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the United States and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In a first under Biden, detainee transferred out of Guantanamo Bay

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration said on Monday that it had transferred its first detainee from the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay, a Moroccan man imprisoned since 2002, lowering the population at the facility to 39. Abdul Latif Nasir, 56, was repatriated to Morocco. Set...

Comments / 0

Community Policy