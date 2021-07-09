Joseph Diaz Jr. vs. Javier Fortuna fight odds, picks and prediction

When JoJo Diaz stepped on the scale to weigh in ahead of his bout with Javier Fortuna, he looked like a completely different person than the one who fought back in February. Earlier this year, Diaz was scheduled to defend his IBF super featherweight title against Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov, but badly missed the 130-pound limit and was forced to vacate the title on the scale before fighting to a disappointing draw. Despite a titanic battle to melt off the last few pounds, using every DIY rapid-cutting method possible without access to a sauna or a gym facility at the height of COVID protocols, Diaz lost the race to the career-high 174 pounds he claims he weighed coming into training camp. A series of life events including the birth of his child, a DUI arrest and managerial turmoil combined with a pandemic that made him more sedentary than ever before had done too much damage.