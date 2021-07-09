Cancel
MEF President Says Broad Growth Drove Beef And Pork Exports In May

 10 days ago

The U.S. Meat Export Federation says United States beef exports broke previous records in May. MEF President and CEO Dan Halstrom says beef saw broad based growth to various market destinations. He says pork exports while not seeing record numbers, did see significant growth. Halstrom says several factors drove the...

