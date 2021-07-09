Crypto bloodbath: After recent plunge, Bitcoin is again underperforming stocks this year

Our Fintech theme includes digital payments and lending players, card networks, and insurance technology players that could potentially disrupt the $1.5 trillion-plus U.S. insurance and financial services industry. These companies are likely to be big beneficiaries of the secular shift to digital payments from physical payments, increasing adoption of e-commerce, and the need for improving financial inclusion in the U.S. and overseas. For perspective, about 25% of U.S. households are either unbanked or underbanked per the FDIC, and technology could help to bridge the divide. The fintech business is also likely to be very lucrative. Unlike the traditional financial industry, which incurs high costs relating to branches, staffing, customer acquisition, and regulatory overhead, fintech players largely operate virtually, with asset-light models giving them more scope to improve margins. Despite the opportunities, the theme has underperformed considerably this year, returning just about 2% year-to-date, compared to the S&P 500 which remains up by almost 16% over the same period. Below is a bit more about some of the stocks in our theme and how they have been faring.
