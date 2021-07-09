Cancel
No lockdown rules breach for Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied and Sacha Baron Cohen

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied and Sacha Baron Cohen did not break COVID-19 lockdown rules. Natalie, 40, and Benjamin, 44, enjoyed a leisurely boat ride in Sydney with their pal Sacha, 49, and kids earlier this week but locals were outraged as residents have been ordered to stay home except for "essential' reasons", due to an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19.

Sacha Baron Cohen
Benjamin Millepied
Natalie Portman
Sydney
