No lockdown rules breach for Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied and Sacha Baron Cohen

Sacha Baron Cohen continues to prove he’s a legal legend. On Tuesday, the comedian defeated yet another lawsuit from someone he duped. The newest someone is Roy Moore, the former Alabama Supreme Court justice who infamously lost a U.S. Senate race following allegations of sexual misconduct. Moore appeared on Who Is America?, Cohen’s show for Showtime, and was interviewed by an Israeli “Anti-Terrorism Expert” named “Gen. Erran Morad.” During the interview, this military character, obviously Cohen, introduced a device that could detect certain enzymes that are secreted only by “sex offenders and particularly pedophiles.” And when Cohen moved the device closer to Judge Moore, the gadget started beeping.