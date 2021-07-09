NMPF Encouraged USTR Met With Canadians And Mexicans Over USMCA Compliance
United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai met with trade officials from both Canada and Mexico this week to talk about implementation of the USMCA trade deal and how its working for all three countries. National Milk Producers Federation Senior Vice President of Trade Policy Shawna Morris says the U.S. remains in a dispute with Canada over how their handling their obligations for dairy under USMCA.wnax.com
Comments / 0