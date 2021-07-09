61-year-old woman killed in wreck after car leaves road in curve

A single-vehicle accident on Hall’s Ferry Road in Vicksburg Thursday afternoon resulted in one fatality.

According to reports from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Vicksburg-Warren 911 received a call just before 3 p.m. The caller reported a crash in the 6400 block of Hall’s Ferry Road

Deputies arriving on the scene found a 2002 Chevrolet SUV had been northbound when it left the road in a curve and slammed into a tree.

The driver and only occupant was identified as 61-year-old Jacqueline Woods Swartz. Swartz was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Doug Huskey.

The accident remains under investigation by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.