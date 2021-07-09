Cancel
Vicksburg, MS

61-year-old woman killed in wreck after car leaves road in curve

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 10 days ago
A single-vehicle accident on Hall’s Ferry Road in Vicksburg Thursday afternoon resulted in one fatality.

According to reports from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Vicksburg-Warren 911 received a call just before 3 p.m. The caller reported a crash in the 6400 block of Hall’s Ferry Road

Deputies arriving on the scene found a 2002 Chevrolet SUV had been northbound when it left the road in a curve and slammed into a tree.

The driver and only occupant was identified as 61-year-old Jacqueline Woods Swartz. Swartz was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Doug Huskey.

The accident remains under investigation by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Body found under bridge in rural Mississippi

Mississippi authorities are investigating the discovery of the body under a bridge in Jefferson Davis County. Jefferson Davis County Sheriff's Deputies along with the Prentiss Police Department launched the investigation after the body of a Black female was found just before 10 a.m. Sunday morning under a bridge on J.E. Johnson Road in Prentiss.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Murder suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at Mississippi hotel

Mississippi police say argument over Bible verses leads to strangulation death, murder arrest
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police say argument over Bible verses leads to strangulation death, murder arrest

One man was strangled to death and another is behind bars as a result of a fistfight over Bible verses, Mississippi police say. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Sherrod Alexander Laffitte, 32, was pronounced dead at his Waynesboro home on July 7 after Lafitte and Samuel McDougle, 42, reportedly got into an argument over scripture passages in the Bible.

