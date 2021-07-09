Cancel
Biden’s new executive order urges FCC to restore net neutrality

By Andrew Wyrich
Daily Dot
Daily Dot
 10 days ago
President Joe Biden will urge the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to reinstate net neutrality rules in an executive order he’s expected to sign Friday.

Biden’s call will be part of a larger sweeping executive order attempting to promote competition in the country’s economy and combating corporate consolidation.

Net neutrality rules were adopted by the FCC in 2015 and prevent internet service providers (ISPs) from blocking, throttling, or using paid prioritization on internet speeds. The rules also classified ISPs under Title II of the Communications Act, which gave the FCC authority over the providers.

All of that was undone in 2017 by the Republican-led FCC, which repealed the rules.

Specifically, Biden’s order “encourages the FCC to restore net neutrality rules undone by the prior administration,” according to information provided by the White House.

The order also wants to continue developing a “Broadband Nutrition Label” to give consumers more information about internet services offered so that they can compare options. It also encourages the FCC to prevent ISPs from making deals with landlords that limit tenants’ choices through exclusivity deals.

The inclusion of net neutrality in the order is significant and makes it clear that the administration supports reinstating the rules.

However, restoring net neutrality will not be possible without Biden filling out the FCC. Currently, the agency is locked in a 2-2 deadlock along party lines. The agency is supposed to have 5 commissioners, and Biden can nominate someone to become another commissioner or the chair.

A vote on restoring net neutrality will almost assuredly go down party lines, making that fifth spot at the commission critical.

Biden has moved much slower than past presidents to fill out the FCC. While Biden has named Jessica Rosenworcel the acting chairwoman of the FCC, she was already on the agency, leaving it deadlocked. Advocates and tech rights groups have been urging Biden to name a fifth commissioner for months.

Most notably, a large coalition of groups has gathered more than 100,000 signatures from people who are demanding that Biden name a fifth commissioner who does not have ties to the telecom industry.

Biden is expected to sign the executive order Friday afternoon, according to Politico.

Daily Dot

Daily Dot

POTUS
Daily Dot

This crowdsourced campaign wants to know the truth about everyone’s actual internet speeds

Consumer Reports and numerous other advocacy groups are kicking off a nationwide campaign to crowdsource information about people’s internet speeds. Consumer Reports launched a website, called BroadbandTogether, where internet users can take an internet speed test, upload their internet bill, and answer a few questions that will be analyzed and help Consumer Reports “to press internet service providers and government officials to deliver greater access to fair, affordable, reliable internet services.”
POTUS
Daily Dot

Big tech really doesn’t want Lina Khan doing her job at the FTC

Facebook has joined fellow tech giant Amazon in calling for Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chairwoman Lina Khan to recuse herself from antitrust cases against them. Khan, who was named chairwoman of the FTC by President Joe Biden in June, has been an outspoken critic of big tech and has drawn a bevy of support from activist groups.
Celebrities
Daily Dot

Influencer dies while trying to take waterfall selfie

Hong Kong Instagram influencer Sophia Cheung, 32, died after falling while trying to take a waterfall selfie on Saturday. According to a New York Post article, Cheung and three friends took a trip to Ha Pak Lai, a park popular among hikers. While trying to snap a selfie, Cheung slipped at the edge of the waterfall, causing her to fall 16 feet into the pool below.
Presidential Election

Biden Gets 66 Percent Approval From Americans in His Handling of Pandemic: Poll

President Joe Biden's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic is praised by a majority of Americans, a new poll shows. The CBS News/YouGov poll revealed that 26 percent of Americans believe Biden is doing a "very good" job at managing the pandemic while another 40 percent think he is doing a "somewhat good" job at it. Only 34 percent disapprove of the COVID-19 response, with 18 percent calling it "very bad" on Biden's part.
Congress & Courts
CBS News

Biden urges Congress to take action after federal judge orders end to new DACA applications

President Biden is urging Congress to take action on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program after a federal judge in Texas ruled DACA illegal. The judge's ruling bars the Biden administration from approving any new applications for the program, however, the nearly 650,000 people currently protected under DACA will not be impacted. CBS News political reporter Grace Segers has more on the ruling and how it is impacting Congress' agenda as President Biden looks to push forward with his infrastructure plan.
POTUS

Judge orders Biden administration to stop approving new DACA applications

A federal judge in southern Texas ordered the Biden administration to immediately stop granting new applications under the Obama-era immigration program known as DACA. Current DACA recipients won't have their status pulled as a result of the ruling, Judge Andrew Hanen said in a five-page order. The ruling, which cuts...
POTUS
Forbes

Biden’s “Competition” Executive Order Gets Consolidation Wrong

Joe Biden’s recent Executive Order (EO) on competition calls for 72 federal interventions in the economy across a range of industries. It is based upon a 2018 analysis (Grullon et al) which concludes that concentration has systematically increased in 75% of U.S. industries, as demonstrated by the Herfindahl-Hirschman index (HHI), a valuable but imperfect measure. The authors assert that firms have higher profit margins because of consolidation and the subsequent ability to increase prices, not because of industrial efficiency. They suggest that lax antitrust enforcement in the Bush and Obama Administrations coupled with technological transformation within large firms has created barriers to market entry.
POTUS

Biden's competition executive order is big on ambition but lacks teeth

On July 9, President Joe Biden signed the "Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy." In a fact sheet accompanying that order, the White House claimed that it "established a whole-of-government effort to promote competition in the American economy, includ[ing] 72 initiatives by more than a dozen federal agencies to promptly tackle some of the most pressing competition problems across our economy."
POTUS
The Hill

Biden executive order reflects flawed views on internet competition

Last Friday, the Biden administration unveiled a sweeping new executive order designed to promote competition across the American economy. Some of its initiatives, such as occupational licensing reform, are both welcome and long overdue. For example, in his remarks, Biden noted that a hairdresser who moves to a new state may need to complete a six-month apprenticeship to get a license, even if he or she has been in the trade for decades. Reducing these artificial government-imposed barriers to competition will unquestionably help consumers.

