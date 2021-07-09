Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Forward Health On Securing Biometric Data From Breaches

By PYMNTS
Posted by 
pymnts
pymnts
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's been six years since the biggest breach of healthcare data occurred and sent shock waves through the industry. Anthem Blue Cross disclosed that nearly 79 million patient records had been stolen in an attack that compromised sensitive data, including names, addresses, birth dates and Social Security numbers. Millions more have been impacted by the top 10 data hijackings from the past decade, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office for Civil Rights. These healthcare data breaches have grown in volume and frequency as cybercriminals strike with a simple motive: to get access to the most valuable information and hold it for ransom.

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Data#Data Breach#Information Security#Anthem Blue Cross#Social Security#Healthcare#Americans#Forward Health#The European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Technology
News Break
Google
News Break
Amazon
Related
EconomyPosted by
TechRadar

Insider data breaches are running rampant

Virtually all organizations across various sectors have experienced insider data breaches in the last year, according to a new survey. The Insider Data Breach Survey 2021 from by security services provider Egress reveals that 94% of all surveyed businesses have suffered a data breach from an insider in the last twelve months.
Insurance Journal

Vendor Data Breach Exposed Morgan Stanley’s Corporate Client Data

Morgan Stanley has disclosed that personal data of some of its corporate clients was stolen in January in a data breach that involved a third-party vendor and hackers accessed information, including social security numbers. Files stolen also included client names, addresses, date of birth and corporate company names. The bank’s...
Itproportal

A third of data breaches involve a company insider

Data breaches caused by internal employees have become a common occurrence, a new report from insider risk management firm Code42 suggests. In its latest report, Code42 says that a third (33 percent) of reported data breaches involve an insider. Most of the time, these insiders do not have malicious intent, but expose data accidentally.
Economyinfosecurity-magazine.com

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

The majority of insider data breaches are non-malicious, according to new research released today by American cybersecurity software company Code42 in partnership with Aberdeen Research. The report Understanding Your Insider Risk and the Value of Your Intellectual Property found that at least one in three (33%) reported data breaches involve...
AmericasZDNet

Brazilians fear for the security of their data

According to a new survey, Brazilians are concerned about the security of their data despite knowing that companies they interact with keep some type of information about their consumption and leisure habits. According to the research carried out by Datafolha Institute on behalf of Mastercard with 1517 users of digital...
TechCrunch

The Accellion data breach continues to get messier

The investment banking firm — which is no stranger to data breaches — confirmed in a letter this week that attackers stole personal information belonging to its customers by hacking into the Accellion FTA server of its third-party vendor, Guidehouse. In a letter sent to those affected, first reported by Bleeping Computer, Morgan Stanley admitted that threat actors stole an unknown number of documents containing customers’ addresses and Social Security numbers.
LawHartford Business

Lamont signs bill offering companies a shield from data breach lawsuits

A bill shielding Connecticut businesses from liability for data breaches as long as they adopt and maintain approved cybersecurity protocols is now law. Gov. Ned Lamont on Tuesday signed HB 6607, legislation designed to incentivize companies to strengthen their network defenses with the promise of protection against certain lawsuits. Provided businesses adopt an industry-recognized cybersecurity framework, like those promulgated by the National Institute of Standards and Technology, they would not be ordered to pay punitive damages for a data breach resulting in the exposure of personal information.
EconomyComputer Weekly

BA reaches settlement in data breach group action

A group action lawsuit against British Airways (BA) following its September 2018 data breach has been settled on confidential terms following mediation between the claimants legal representatives and the airline. The group action was led by a team from law firm PGMBM, led by legal director Tony Winterburn and associate...
Healthhelpnetsecurity.com

How health tech can secure patient data post-CURES Act

It’s the central conundrum at the heart of telehealth: How can patients gain access to their most vital medical records without putting privacy at risk? The question is not just one of user activity – historically, healthcare providers have been wary of providing electronic health records (EHRs) directly to patients, due to concerns related to both privacy and control.
EconomyDark Reading

Morgan Stanley Discloses Data Breach

Attackers were able to compromise customers' personal data by targeting the Accellion FTA server of a third-party vendor. Morgan Stanley has confirmed a data breach in which attackers were able to access personal information belonging to customers by targeting a vulnerability in the Accellion FTA server. The server belonged to...
Economyconstructforstl.org

Businesses Beware of Pitfalls Related to Biometric Data Collection Privacy Laws

Technology is constantly evolving, powerful, and has become a digital storage locker for most of our personal and professional information, which necessitates more security of biometric data. Although you may not be aware, if you have ever used your fingerprint or facial recognition to access your cell phone, you have already participated in biometric data collection. Just as individuals want their fingerprint and facial recognition safe from identity theft or other violations of personal information, businesses should be safeguarding the use of such data. As more states contemplate and implement data protection laws, businesses must act quickly to navigate this uncharted territory.
Economysecuritymagazine.com

Data breaches from insiders can cost as much as 20% of annual revenue

As companies emerge from the pandemic, and 40% of employees are planning to switch jobs1, corporate data is at risk. Files are being uploaded, shared, synced and emailed by employees as a normal course of everyday business or as they prepare for their next role with different organizations. The very same technologies that enable the free flow of data in an organization are also the ones that make it easy for insiders to exfiltrate data. According to a recent study conducted by Aberdeen and commissioned by Code42, data breaches from insiders can cost as much as 20% of annual revenue. Perhaps just as important, the study showcased that at least one in three reported data breaches involve an insider. Both accidental and malicious Insider Risk can cost businesses material portions of revenue on an ongoing annual basis.
Cell Phonesbleepingcomputer.com

Mint Mobile hit by a data breach after numbers ported, data accessed

Mint Mobile has disclosed a data breach after an unauthorized person gained access to subscribers' account information and ported phone numbers to another carrier. According to the data breach notification email sent to affected subscribers this weekend, between June 8th and June 10th, a threat actor ported the phone numbers for a "small" number of Mint Mobile subscribers to another carrier without uthorization.
Businessinforisktoday.com

Guess Confirms Ransomware Attack and Data Breach

Clothing retailer Guess suffered a ransomware attack and data breach earlier this year that exposed personal information for an unspecified number of individuals. As Bleeping Computer first reported, citing a data breach notification letter issued by Guess to 1,304 affected Maine residents, Guess says criminal hackers accessed its systems from approximately Feb. 2 to Feb. 23 and that the intrusion was "designed to encrypt files and disrupt business operations."
ComputersDark Reading

DoD-Validated Data Security Startup Emerges From Stealth

Data security startup Code-X today emerged from stealth with $5 million in Series A funding and a "lattice-based" data protection platform validated by the US Department of Defense. The Code-X data protection platform is vendor-agnostic and creates five dimensions of security to protect sensitive data and critical systems across local,...
Technologybiometricupdate.com

VSBLTY partners on face biometrics and threat detection data for first responders

VSBLTY and RapidSOS have announced a new collaboration to provide first responders and 911 telecommunicators with the ability to access biometrics and other incident data from VSBLTY’s Vector software via RapidSOS. The data will include immediate weapons detection, facial recognition classifying persons of interest (POI), sworn officers, suspects, victims, and...
Healthhealthitsecurity.com

California Updates Health Facility Data Breach Requirements

The newly updated health facility data breach regulations went into effect on July 1, according to the California Department of Public Health. “The regulations implement California's Health and Safety Code Section 1280.15, which requires a clinic, health facility, home health agency, or hospice licensed by the Department [of Health] to prevent any unlawful or unauthorized access to, or use, or disclosure of, a patient's medical information,” according to a report by the law firm Baker Donelson.

Comments / 0

Community Policy