Forward Health On Securing Biometric Data From Breaches
It's been six years since the biggest breach of healthcare data occurred and sent shock waves through the industry. Anthem Blue Cross disclosed that nearly 79 million patient records had been stolen in an attack that compromised sensitive data, including names, addresses, birth dates and Social Security numbers. Millions more have been impacted by the top 10 data hijackings from the past decade, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office for Civil Rights. These healthcare data breaches have grown in volume and frequency as cybercriminals strike with a simple motive: to get access to the most valuable information and hold it for ransom.www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0