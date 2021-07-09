Moss: Book II Announced for PlayStation VR

When you look at what games are on PlayStation VR, there are some amazing ones. There is Astro Bot Rescue Mission to even Farpoint and the Aim controller to PlayStation VR Worlds to Until Dawn: Rush of Blood to Blood & Truth just to name a few. While these titles would do amazing on PCVR and Oculus Quest/Quest 2. There are some games in their own right that have done well on those same platforms that hopefully will come to PlayStation VR 2. Just like the PSVR ones mentioned, these titles are not in any special order or even ranked. They are just titles that with PlayStation VR 2 controllers having the thumbstick and a few other tricks, could really shine on PlayStation VR 2 when it is released.