Moss: Book II Announced for PlayStation VR
Developer Polyarc has announced Moss: Book II for PlayStation VR. The announcement was made today during the July PlayStation State of Play. This is a sequel to the team’s first game Moss that released on PlayStation VR in 2018. I reviewed that game and have been eagerly awaiting the second book ever since. No release date was announced but the game will likely launch in 2022. While it was announced for PlayStation VR it will be interesting to see if the game is also going to launch on Sony’s next generation PlayStation VR headset. For now you can check out the first trailer below.thisgengaming.com
