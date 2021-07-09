How AI And Machine Learning Can Address Banks’ Fraud-Fighting Weaknesses
Cybersecurity is of the utmost concern for financial institutions (FIs) of all types, ranging from community credit unions to multibillion-dollar international banking conglomerates to everyday consumers. More than 2 million fraud reports were issued to the Federal Trade Commission in 2020, reaching a total loss of more than $3 billion. One survey found that 47 percent of businesses around the world have reported being victimized by digital crime within the past two years, with losses totaling $42 billion.www.pymnts.com
