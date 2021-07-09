Cancel
Cody Johnson Announces ‘Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story’ Documentary Will Be Shown in Theaters in August

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x9CrV_0ary8lNc00

Cody Johnson wants to take you on a ride.

The autobiographical documentary of the country breakout artist: Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story will hit theatres on August 10th, giving fans a rare glimpse into Johnson’s past as a rodeo star.

The film recounts Johnson’s real-life rags-to-riches story from dusty rodeo arenas to performing on some of the world’s biggest stages. Johnson describes how his rodeo experience prepared him for his life as a country star and the similarities between the two worlds.

In addition to Johnson, other icons such as Reba McEntire (with whom he shares a duet version of “Dear Rodeo “), Navy Seal Chris Kyle’s widow Taya (Kyle), Houston Ranch’s James Barton, along with Johnson’s wife Brandi, his producer Trent Willmon, his pastor Randy Weaver and his high school teachers, all make appearances.

The film will show Johnson in a new light as he describes how his years on the rodeo circuit were an invaluable piece to his country music puzzle. “I think oftentimes a cowboy isn’t something you do, as much as it is who you really are inside,” shares Johnson.

The poignant Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story will be screened in select movie theaters across the country beginning on Tuesday, August 10th. Ticket sales start on Wednesday, July 14th, with a fan pre-sale the day before via codyjohnsonfilm.com. COJO Music and Warner Music Nashville, in partnership with Trafalgar, are behind the project.

New Cody Johnson Doc to Act as a Love Letter to Abandoned Dreams

Johnson’s evocative song, “Dear Rodeo,” gives listeners a taste of how rodeo life was and always be Johnson’s first love. However, his story needs time to be told, which this film seeks to do. Where a four-minute song ends, a documentary begins to show fans the bigger picture of Johnson’s life.

“It went from being my life story to being everybody’s life story,” Johnson says. “The film goes deeper than an autobiography, sharing more than just Johnson’s story. It’s a love letter to everyone who has had to abandon a dream in order to find true purpose.”

Viewers will see Johnson’s evolution to country music success as it starts with Johnson’s first attempts at bull riding. After falling off bulls more times than he could count, he realizes he’s the only one who’s going to pick himself up and keep going.

The film will also include never-before-seen footage of Johnson’s first times on stage during high school FFA talent shows. It will also show footage from his early days on bulls.

Experience 20 years of Johnson’s hell of a ride— from standing in the back of the chute at the rodeo or performing in front of 75,000 fans— it will no doubt rope you in at every turn.

