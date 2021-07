Xiaomi has been working on under display cameras (or as some call them, under panel cameras, UPC) for years, but is yet to actually launch a phone with one. The Mi 10 Ultra was supposed to be the first, but that didn’t pan out. It didn’t happen for the Mi 11 Ultra either. But now the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 is getting ready for launch and this one may be it – Xiaomi has finally figured out how to truly hide the under display camera, says Ice Universe.