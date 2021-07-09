Colorado kids weigh in on federal stimulus spending at school

In recent weeks, we’ve seen a couple of red-flag stories that ought to lead us to wonder whether our School District—the recipient of a $1.1 billion windfall from the federal American Rescue Plan—is really up to this moment. First came word that, despite such historic investment, the District had botched its summer school rollout. Apparently, coming out of the pandemic, they’d prepared for a 40 percent surge of attendance and were caught off guard when nearly double that amount of students—15,000—turned out. Staff shortages are rampant and many classroom supplies like paper, pencils and smartboard markers aren’t scheduled to arrive until late next month—right when summer school is ending.