Drone attacks by Iraqi militias reflect Iran's waning hold

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi Shiite militias are showing a degree of defiance of their patron Iran by escalating rocket and drone attacks on the U.S. presence in the country, militia and Shiite political leaders say. Iran has been pushing the factions to keep calm in Iraq while it holds nuclear negotiations with the United States. But at a meeting last month with a top Iranian general, a militia commander pushed back, saying they could not remain silent after the U.S. killing last year of Iran's Qassem Soleimani. Tehran has had trouble keeping the Iraqi militias in line in part because of Soleimani's absence but also as their interests differ.