The European Union has always had a number of hard to reconcile differences. In the 2000s the clearest was that between the north and the south, specifically the question of how to reconcile Mediterranean fiscal habits with more Germanic ones. In recent years another divide has kept asserting itself: that between East and West. This has erupted again in recent days over the question of how to adapt Western European social attitudes with Central and Eastern European ones, most crucially those of Hungary, Poland and the other “Visegrad” countries.