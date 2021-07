Novak Djokovic is on top of the tennis world — again. This is after the Serbian defeated Italian youngster Matteo Berrettini in the 2021 Wimbledon men’s singles tournament in four sets via a 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 score on Sunday. This is a history-making win for Djokovic, who just became the first man since the 1960s to capture the first three grand slam titles of a season, as pointed out by ATP TOUR.