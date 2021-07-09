Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Comment on “Ophthalmic nurse practitioner assessment of glaucoma: evaluating agreement within an initiative to enhance capacity in glaucoma clinics”

By Katherin C. Camargo-Parra, Omar Salamanca, Alexander Martinez-Blanco, Francisco J. Bonilla-Escobar
Nature.com
 11 days ago

Bubb L, Mathews D, Oehring D, Harper R. Ophthalmic nurse practitioner assessment of glaucoma: evaluating agreement within an initiative to enhance capacity in glaucoma clinics. Eye. 2021:1–8. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41433-021-01394-4. 2. Burton MJ, Ramke J, Marques A, Bourne R, Congdon N, Jones I, et al. The Lancet Global Health Commission on Global...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glaucoma#Lancet#Patient Education#Global Health#Nurse Practitioner#Bull S#Richardson C Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
Oakland, MDCumberland Times-News

New nurse practitioner at Garrett Family Medicine

OAKLAND — Clarice Tannebaum, a certified nurse practitioner, has joined the staff at Garrett Regional Medical Center’s Garrett Family Medicine. Tannebaum received a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Daemen College in Amherst, New York, before attending Frontier Nursing University for her nurse practitioner degree. While obtaining her degree she worked at Chautauqua Center, a multidisciplinary federally qualified health home clinic in New York, to fulfill her preceptorship.
Diseases & Treatmentsophthalmologytimes.com

The impact of landmark studies on clinical practice in glaucoma

Landmark randomised controlled trials have advanced the understanding and treatment of glaucoma. Not all randomised controlled trials (RCTs) are equal: depending on the scientific question asked and the robustness of methodology, some can substantially affect clinical practice and are therefore considered landmark studies. Although it is now well established that IOP reduction is the cornerstone in the management of glaucoma,1 it was not until the late 1990s that the evidence to support this notion became available.
Kenyon, MNsouthernminn.com

Physician assistant, nurse practitioner to travel with Mayo's mobile health clinic

Mayo Clinic Health System recently launched its mobile health clinic, a large commercial vehicle featuring two exam rooms, an on-site laboratory and pharmacy services, and telemedicine capabilities. A Mayo Clinic Health System physician assistant and nurse practitioner will join the mobile health clinic team, and they will be available for primary care visits in Blooming Prairie and Kenyon.
Newton, NCHickory Daily Record

Carolina Caring adds nurse practitioner

NEWTON — Dr. Renae Walton, DNP, FNP-BC, MSN, SSGB, CPQH, has joined Carolina Caring House Calls as nurse practitioner. Designed to increase health care access for patients who are experiencing a serious illness, the House Calls program will serve patients living in Mecklenburg, Rowan and Cabarrus counties with plans to expand the program to additional counties in western North Carolina in the coming months.
WorldBusiness Insider

SINOMED announces a clinical collaboration with the National University of Ireland Galway to evaluate a non-invasive assessment method for stenting

TIANJIN, China, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ -- SINOMED, a leading international medical device company, today announced that they have teamed up with the National University of Ireland Galway (NUI Galway) to conduct a clinical trial for a new assessment method for stenting. The trial will employ the newly patented, HT Supreme® Healing-Targeted Drug-Eluting Stent (DES), which has the potential to break new ground in the treatment of patients with heart disease.
Health Servicesmetroatlantaceo.com

Georgia Urology’s Carrie Collin becomes Certified Urologic Nurse Practitioner

Carrie Collin of Georgia Urology –the largest urology practice in the Southeast– recently received her designation as a Certified Urologic Nurse Practitioner. Patients can confidently choose Georgia Urology knowing providers such as Collin strive for excellence in their field. “We’re proud of Carrie achieving this certification,” says Georgia Urology's Chief...
Scienceophthalmologytimes.com

Pivotal study data drive glaucoma patient treatment decisions

Two trials examine factors affecting the risk of disease. To improve patient care, guidelines for clinical and therapeutic management should be based on high- quality scientific evidence, such as the European Glaucoma Society’s Terminology and Guidelines for Glaucoma, fifth edition,1 which contains only references from first-rate systematic reviews, landmark glaucoma trials, and population-based studies.
HealthUnion Leader

CMC practitioner, cardiac patient develop a special bond

Ninety-year-old Pauline Lessard was thrilled to see Tiana Bruno, her advanced practice registered nurse at Catholic Medical Center’s New England Heart & Vascular Institute, at her surprise birthday party. “If it wasn’t for Tiana’s care and advocacy for our mom during COVID, she probably wouldn’t be here to celebrate”, Pauline’s...
Wharton, TXthekatynews.com

Oakbend Medical Group Announces Newest Nurse Practitioner, Anne Mazel

The OakBend Medical Group has announced its newest nurse practitioner to join the Group. Anne Mazel, a Cardiology Nurse Practitioner, works Monday through Friday, 8AM – 5PM. Her office is located in the OakBend Medical Center – Wharton Campus at 10141 US Highway 59, Suite 1E in Wharton. Mazel attended...
Pinehurst, NCrichmondobserver

FirstHealth, Pinehurst Medical Clinic welcome new oncology nurse practitioner

PINEHURST — FirstHealth of the Carolinas and Pinehurst Medical Clinic recently welcomed a new oncology nurse practitioner, Sarah Pearce, DNP. Pearce joins Pinehurst Medical Clinic’s oncology team and will work closely with medical oncologist Thomas Richard, M.D. Pearce also joins an expanding Cancer Care team at FirstHealth with additional oncologists, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, oncology nurse navigators and clinical trials professionals.
Mental Healthdailynurse.com

Four Ways COVID-19 Changed the Role of the Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner

Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners (PMHNPs) are board-certified advanced practice nurses who diagnose and treat mental health and substance abuse issues. PMHNPs work in outpatient and inpatient settings, providing assessment, therapy, and medications. PMHNPs are critical in any disaster, providing emergent mental health care and psychosocial support to new patients and continuing outreach and support to established patients. Most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic has initiated a global mental health crisis.
Healthaappublications.org

AAP releases clinical practice guideline on well-appearing febrile infants

When the Academy began developing evidence-based guidelines 30 years ago, chapter leaders identified fever in young infants as one of the top 10 conditions for which evaluation and management guidance was desired. However, there was insufficient evidence to develop a guideline. A decade later, the AAP Pediatric Research in Office...
Pharmaceuticalstechstartups.com

mRNA Vaccine inventor says he’s worried about surge in covid-19 cases in countries with most vaccinated citizens. “This is worrying me quite a bit,” Dr. Malone said

Dr. Robert Malone, a pioneer and one of the five inventors of mRNA vaccines, expressed his concerns about the sudden surge in covid-19 cases in countries with the most vaccinated citizens while the 15 least vaccinated countries don‘t seem to face any problem. On Friday, Dr. Malone shared a viral...
Germantown, TNchoose901.com

Stern Cardiovascular Foundation: Nurse Practitioner

Immediate opening for a full-time Hospital Nurse Practitioner in the Germantown, TN area. Must have current Nurse Practitioner license and ACLS certification. Must be computer savvy with excellent people skills. 1-2 years of Nurse Practitioner experience required with a focus in Cardiology preferred. Excellent salary and benefit package.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Iodine derivative kills SARS-CoV-2 within 90 sec

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-COV-2), which is the causative agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), is often transmitted to others through respiratory droplets from saliva and nasal fluid. When an individual is infected with COVID-19, these tiny droplets contain SARS-CoV-2 viral particles that have a diameter within the range of 0-10 micrometers (µm).
Scienceverywellhealth.com

What Is Solar Purpura Bruising?

Solar purpura—also known as senile purpura—is a condition that causes the formation of purple-colored spots or bruises on the skin. Purpura can sometimes also develop in the lining of the mouth and the mucus membranes. This condition happens when small blood vessels leak under the skin. Solar purpura is a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy