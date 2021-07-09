Comment on “Ophthalmic nurse practitioner assessment of glaucoma: evaluating agreement within an initiative to enhance capacity in glaucoma clinics”

Landmark randomised controlled trials have advanced the understanding and treatment of glaucoma. Not all randomised controlled trials (RCTs) are equal: depending on the scientific question asked and the robustness of methodology, some can substantially affect clinical practice and are therefore considered landmark studies. Although it is now well established that IOP reduction is the cornerstone in the management of glaucoma,1 it was not until the late 1990s that the evidence to support this notion became available.