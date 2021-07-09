Cancel
AI and automation are driving a shift in the storage market

By Sead Fadilpašić
Itproportal
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtificial intelligence (AI), automation and big data analytics projects are fueling a “fundamental shift” towards flash-based object storage, new data suggests. This is according to a new report from software-defined object storage firm Scality, which found that, while some businesses expect the change to happen within a year, others believe a three-year time period is more realistic.

