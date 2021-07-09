Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

8 Strategies for When You Need to Earn Extra Cash

By Editor
gisuser.com
 10 days ago

Strapped for cash? Not to worry! Nowadays, it’s easy to take on a side gig to bring in a little extra money. For most of them, you don’t even need any particular skill; just the drive to earn is enough. Take on one (or a few) of these eight activities and get your bank balance feeling healthy again.

gisuser.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Fur#Casino Games
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessMotley Fool

Summer Expenses Rising? 3 Ways to Scrounge Up Extra Cash

Here's how to eke out more money for summer spending. If your credit card bills keep rising and you're spending more money than you have in a long time, you're in good company. Inflation is causing everything from gas to groceries to cost a lot more, and it's putting a strain on a lot of people's budgets.
Lifestylesandiegouniontribune.com

How amateur cooks and people with friends can make extra cash

If you’re a good cook or just like good food, a site for home chefs is offering to help you make some extra money. Glendale-based DishDivvy invites California cooks to sell meals for pickup and has just launched an affiliate program that pays cooks and clients for referrals. The site is capitalizing on trends that give ordinary people a chance to monetize their cooking skills or their friendships.
Real EstateRochester Business Journal

Bidders beware: You’ll need more cash if home appraisal doesn’t match sale price

Finding the right house is hard enough in today's real estate world, where inventory remains at historically low levels. Factor bidding wars into the equation and homebuying becomes even more arduous. But the current market also may create a different type of sticker shock when it comes time to finalize a mortgage: more cash could be required ...
Personal Financecommunityadvocate.com

I Need Some Cash

Relatively low interest rates and high demand have contributed to a competitive market some have called “crazy.” One of the common questions is how can so many people pay cash…and you may be living in the answer. If you’ve owned a house for many years, you’ve likely built up equity...
Lifestyle96krock.com

Rent Your Pool For Extra Cash

It seems these days there’s lots of ways to make extra money…food delivery, grocery shopping, driving people around..and now a new one to add to that list: rent your pool!. With how expensive pools can be to maintain, it amazes me how many people have a pool but rarely use it. Now there’s a new way to offset those costs.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

BarterPay Collab Lets Firms Trade Extra Goods, Services Sans Cash

Canadian credit union (CU) Meridian and Hamilton, Ontario-based BarterPay have collaborated to provide the latter entity’s trading platform to Meridian Business Banking Members throughout Ontario, according to a Wednesday (July 7) announcement. Firms can obtain different kinds of products and services by the way of the BarterPay platform without needing...
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

4th Stimulus Check Update: Who Else Is Eligible For More Stimulus Aid?

The 4th stimulus check doesn’t look like a possibility at this moment. However, many struggling Americans are still eligible for economic assistance! The Coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of damage in the lives of middle-class Americans and everyone is looking to come out of the misery. The 4th Stimulus...
BusinessInfoworld

27 top SaaS companies for business

More companies are relying on software as a service (SaaS) as a cloud-based option for delivering a variety of software applications to end users. Fortunately, they have a broad selection of SaaS applications from which to choose. Companies today can access all sorts of applications via the cloud from a...
ComputersInfoworld

Not all analytics are created equal

Analytics are core to all modern SaaS applications. There is no way to successfully operate a SaaS application without monitoring how it is performing, what it’s doing internally, and how successful it is at accomplishing its goals. However, there are many types of analytics that modern applications need to monitor...
Softwareaithority.com

Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Adoption Swells as Enterprises Seek to Lower Costs Through Automation; IDP Market to Grow 55-65% in Next Year—Everest Group

The global market for Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), estimated at US$700-750 million in 2020, is expected to grow at a rate of 55-65% over the next year, according to Everest Group. Cost impact is now the key driver for IDP adoption as enterprises seek to realize tangible benefits from the technology, closely followed by improving operational efficiency and productivity.
Computersaddictivetips.com

How to install Sublime Merge on Linux

Sublime Merge is a cross-platform Git client developed on the same platform as Sublime Text. It comes with excellent features such as a three-way merging tool, side-by-side diffs, and a powerful search function. In this guide, we’ll show you how to set up the software on Linux. Ubuntu/Debian installation instructions.
StocksBusiness Insider

You Don’t Need to Worry About Bank of America’s Earnings

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) stock fell this week after analysts called its earnings “mixed.”. Shares have dropped around 5% during the trading week beginning July 12 after the bank announced net income of $9.2 billion, $1.03 per share and revenue of $21.5 billion for the three months ending in June.
Softwarevmware.com

Instant Clones and Software Center

We are set in the old ways of using Linked Clones and Full clones. To be honest, we use Linked Clones only to speed up deployments, as we don't have a solution for saving user environments and one off software deployments. So we never recompose. As such, we require every VDI to have Software Center on it so that we can patch and manage the machines. We also have a software library that we are using inside SCCM to make apps available.
BusinessTechCrunch

ServiceMax promises accelerating growth as key to $1.4B SPAC deal

Broadly, ServiceMax’s business has a history of modest growth and cash consumption. ServiceMax competes in the growing field-service industry primarily with ServiceNow, and interestingly enough given Salesforce Ventures’ recent investment, Salesforce Service Cloud. Other large enterprise vendors like Microsoft, SAP and Oracle also have similar products. The market looks at helping digitize traditional field service, but also touches on in-house service like IT and HR giving it a broader market in which to play.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

HP OfficeJet Pro 9015e All-in-One Printer includes 6 free months’ worth of Instant Ink

Print, copy, scan, and fax with the HP OfficeJet Pro 9015e All-in-One Printer. Featuring 6 free months’ worth of Instant Ink, this printer is great for remote work or in-office use. Moreover, it prints up to 22 pages per minute for efficiency. In fact, you’ll get automatic 2-sided printing and scanning, and you can conduct your printing needs using the colorful, digital touchscreen. Additionally, its large 250-sheet input paper tray means that you have an abundance of sheets readily available for your printing needs. Best of all, this printer comes with Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can print from anywhere. You’ll even get high-quality scanning to share to Dropbox, Google Drive, email, or the cloud. Plus, the phone app allows you to print, scan, or copy from your smartphone.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

10 Python Modules for Full Stack Automation and Testing

In this article, I will share my top 10 python modules/ tools for automation and testing. With software production comes many issues, and automation and testing is the best way to resolve these issues without spending hours. This way we can test our programs and check every scenario. In automation and software testing, Java is the most known language. But as a Python developer myself, I decided to find the best python modules for automation and testing. And in this article, I will share my list with you. All of them are fun to work with and the results are satisfying. I hope you will find them helpful too.
SoftwareTechRepublic

How to install SELinux on Ubuntu Server 20.04

If you've already spent the time learning SELinux, but have to deploy Ubuntu as a server operating system, you can install SELinux and be on familiar ground. Jack Wallen shows you how. Ubuntu Server has its own Mandatory Access Control system, called AppArmor, which is similar to SELinux, in that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy