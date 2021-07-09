The C8 Corvette’s Launch Control Is Inconsistent

The C8 version of the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is extremely popular, and a number of aftermarket tuning companies have been offering bolt-on parts to capitalize on this demand. We've seen spoilers, suspension components, and even full body kits, but you may have noticed that there still isn't anyone who offers something as simple as an intake system. Sure, there are companies that can supercharge or turbocharge your C8, but these systems involve aftermarket piggyback ECU systems and are very complex and expensive. This leads to why you can't get a simple intake for the C8 - nobody knows how to tune the ECU to allow for different MAF scaling or any other custom parameters. The ECU's security is simply too strong, and GM says that this won't be changing anytime soon.