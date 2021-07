You’ll want to put this Creamy Keto Mushroom Sauce on just about everything! It’s rich and perfect, poured over a thick grilled rib-eye steak. I’ve been making a different version of mushroom sauce at just about every restaurant I’ve ever worked in. Most restaurant recipes start with a high carb gravy powder, with a small amount of cream and mushrooms added in – that’s the kind of sauce we’d rather avoid.