Evaluation of standard of care intravitreal aflibercept treatment of diabetic macular oedema treatment-naive patients in the UK: DRAKO study 12-month outcomes

By Sobha Sivaprasad, Faruque Ghanchi, Simon P. Kelly, Ajay Kotagiri, James Talks, Peter Scanlon, Hellen McGoey, Andrew Nolan, Moneeb Saddiq, Jackie Napier
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDRAKO (NCT02850263) is a 24-month, prospective, non-interventional, multi-centre cohort study which enroled patients diagnosed with centre-involving diabetic macular oedema (DMO). The study aims to evaluate standard of care with intravitreal aflibercept (IVT-AFL) treatment in the UK. This analysis describes the anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) treatment-naive patient cohort after 12-month follow-up. Methods.

Health
Diabetes
U.K.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Fluctuations in macular thickness in patients with diabetic macular oedema treated with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor agents

To evaluate retinal thickness fluctuations in patients with diabetic macular oedema (DMO) treated with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) injections. Visual acuity (VA) and central subfield thickness (CST) were collected at baseline, 3, 6, 9 and 12 months. Retinal thickness fluctuation was quantified by standard deviation (SD) of CST across 12 months. A mixed effects regression model evaluated the relationship between CST SD and VA at 12 months. Multiple linear regression analysis was performed to investigate predictors of CST SD.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Perfect use versus typical use: translating outcomes in the treatment of diabetic macular oedema

Diabetic macular oedema (DMO) is a major cause of visual impairment in working age adults, and is the most prevalent vision-threatening form of diabetic retinopathy (DR) [1]. It is estimated that 5.5 million people in the United Kingdom will have diabetes by 2030, highlighting the significant health and economic burden of this condition [2]. Over the last decade, there has been a paradigm shift in the management of patients with DMO. Intravitreal anti-vascular endothelial growth factor therapy (anti-VEGF) is now considered the mainstay of treatment, with landmark trials establishing its efficacy with mean visual gains of between +9.7 and +13.3 letters at 1 year [3,4,5,6].
Scienceophthalmologytimes.com

Pivotal study data drive glaucoma patient treatment decisions

Two trials examine factors affecting the risk of disease. To improve patient care, guidelines for clinical and therapeutic management should be based on high- quality scientific evidence, such as the European Glaucoma Society’s Terminology and Guidelines for Glaucoma, fifth edition,1 which contains only references from first-rate systematic reviews, landmark glaucoma trials, and population-based studies.
Mental HealthBioMed Central

Trends in treatment for patients with depression in general practice in Norway, 2009–2015: nationwide registry-based cohort study (The Norwegian GP-DEP Study)

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 697 (2021) Cite this article. Depression is highly prevalent, but knowledge is scarce as to whether increased public awareness and strengthened government focus on mental health have changed how general practitioners (GPs) help their depressed patients. This study aimed to examine national time trends in GP depression care and whether trends varied regarding patient gender, age, and comorbidity.
HealthBioMed Central

Participatory co-design and normalisation process theory with staff and patients to implement digital ways of working into routine care: the example of electronic patient-reported outcomes in UK renal services

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 706 (2021) Cite this article. Successful implementation of digital health systems requires contextually sensitive solutions. Working directly with system users and drawing on implementation science frameworks are both recommended. We sought to combine Normalisation Process Theory (NPT) with participatory co-design methods, to work with healthcare stakeholders to generate implementation support recommendations for a new electronic patient reported outcome measure (ePRO) in renal services. ePROs collect data on patient-reported symptom burden and illness experience overtime, requiring sustained engagement and integration into existing systems.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Type 1 diabetes patients increase CXCR4 and CXCR7 haematopoietic and endothelial progenitor cells with exercise, but the response is attenuated

Exercise mobilizes angiogenic cells, which stimulate vascular repair. However, limited research suggests exercise-induced increase of endothelial progenitor cell (EPCs) is completely lacking in type 1 diabetes (T1D). Clarification, along with investigating how T1D influences exercise-induced increases of other angiogenic cells (hematopoietic progenitor cells; HPCs) and cell surface expression of chemokine receptor 4 (CXCR4) and 7 (CXCR7), is needed. Thirty T1D patients and 30 matched non-diabetes controls completed 45 min of incline walking. Circulating HPCs (CD34+, CD34+CD45dim) and EPCs (CD34+VEGFR2+, CD34+CD45dimVEGFR2+), and subsequent expression of CXCR4 and CXCR7, were enumerated by flow cytometry at rest and post-exercise. Counts of HPCs, EPCs and expression of CXCR4 and CXCR7 were significantly lower at rest in the T1D group. In both groups, exercise increased circulating angiogenic cells. However, increases was largely attenuated in the T1D group, up to 55% lower, with CD34+ (331 ± 437 Δcells/mL vs. 734 ± 876 Δcells/mL p = 0.048), CD34+VEGFR2+ (171 ± 342 Δcells/mL vs. 303 ± 267 Δcells/mL, p = 0.006) and CD34+VEGFR2+CXCR4+ (126 ± 242 Δcells/mL vs. 218 ± 217 Δcells/mL, p = 0.040) significantly lower. Exercise-induced increases of angiogenic cells is possible in T1D patients, albeit attenuated compared to controls. Decreased mobilization likely results in reduced migration to, and repair of, vascular damage, potentially limiting the cardiovascular benefits of exercise.
ScienceNature.com

Using corneal confocal microscopy to compare Mecobalamin intramuscular injections vs oral tablets in treating diabetic peripheral neuropathy: a RCT

This randomized controlled study used corneal confocal microscopy (CCM) to compare the efficacy of Mecobalamin intramuscular injections vs oral tablets in treating mild to moderate diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) by detecting early nerve fiber repair. Enrolled patients were randomized approximately 1:1 to receive Mecobalamin intramuscular injections (0.5 mg/day, 3 times/week) or Mecobalamin oral tablets (1.5 mg/day) for 8 weeks. Primary outcome was change of inferior whorl length (IWL) from baseline. Secondary outcomes included changes of corneal nerve fibre length (CNFL), corneal nerve fibre density (CNFD), corneal nerve branch density (CNBD) and the Survey of Autonomic Symptoms (SAS). 15 (93.75%) patients in the injection group and 17 (89.47%) patients in the tablet group completed the study. The injection treatment significantly improved patients’ IWL from baseline (21.64 ± 3.00 mm/mm2 vs 17.64 ± 4.83 mm/mm2, P < 0.01) while the tablet treatment didn’t. Additionally, the injection treatment led to significantly improved CNFL, CNBD and SAS from baseline (all P < 0.05) while the tablet treatment did not. No patient experienced any adverse events. In conclusion, CCM is sensitive enough to detect the superior efficacy of 8-week Mecobalamin intramuscular injection treatment for DPN compared to the oral tablet treatment.
ScienceNature.com

Impact of gut fungal and bacterial communities on the outcome of allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation

Patients receiving allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (alloHCT) were previously shown to display a bacterial gut dysbiosis; however, limited data are available regarding the role of fungal microbiota in these patients. We evaluated the bacterial and fungal composition of the fecal microbiota at day 0 of alloHCT. Higher bacterial diversity was associated with an improved overall survival (OS) and disease-free survival (DFS). While fungal diversity had no impact on patient outcomes, we observed that high versus low relative abundance of Candida albicans in alloHCT patients at day 0 was associated with a significantly lower OS, DFS and graft-versus-host-free, relapse-free survival (GRFS) (p = 0.0008, p = 0.0064 and p = 0.026, respectively). While these results are limited by low patient numbers and low fungal read counts in some samples, they suggest a potentially important role for C albicans in alloHCT.
HealthBioMed Central

Evaluating the relationship between clinical and demographic characteristics of insulin-using people with diabetes and their health outcomes: a cluster analysis application

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 669 (2021) Cite this article. The aim of this study was to determine how clusters or subgroups of insulin-treated people with diabetes, based upon healthcare resource utilization, select social demographic and clinical characteristics, and diabetes management parameters, are related to health outcomes including acute care visits and hospital admissions.
Public HealthNature.com

Frequency and phenotype of headache in covid-19: a study of 2194 patients

To estimate the frequency of headache in patients with confirmed COVID-19 and characterize the phenotype of headache attributed to COVID-19, comparing patients depending on the need of hospitalization and sex, an observational study was done. We systematically screened all eligible patients from a reference population of 261,431 between March 8 (first case) and April 11, 2020. A physician administered a survey assessing demographic and clinical data and the phenotype of the headache. During the study period, 2194 patients out of the population at risk were diagnosed with COVID-19. Headache was described by 514/2194 patients (23.4%, 95% CI 21.7–25.3%), including 383/1614 (23.7%) outpatients and 131/580 (22.6%) inpatients. The headache phenotype was studied in detail in 458 patients (mean age, 51 years; 72% female; prior history of headache, 49%). Headache was the most frequent first symptom of COVID-19. Median headache onset was within 24 h, median duration was 7 days and persisted after 1 month in 13% of patients. Pain was bilateral (80%), predominantly frontal (71%), with pressing quality (75%), of severe intensity. Systemic symptoms were present in 98% of patients. Headache frequency and phenotype was similar in patients with and without need for hospitalization and when comparing male and female patients, being more intense in females.
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

New Study Evaluates the Ability of Masimo SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring to Predict Neurological Outcomes and Long-term Survival in Post-Cardiac Arrest ICU Patients

NEUCHATEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2021-- Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today the findings of a study published in the Journal of Critical Care in which Dr. Tae Youn Kim and colleagues at the Dongguk University College of Medicine and Yonsei University College of Medicine in Korea evaluated the ability of two parameters provided by Masimo SedLine ® brain function monitoring to predict neurological outcomes and long-term survival in post-cardiac arrest ICU patients. 1 The researchers found that the combination of the two parameters, Patient State Index (PSi) and Suppression Ratio (SR) had “high predictability” for mortality 180 days after cardiac arrest.
Health ServicesEurekAlert

Improving transitional care improves outcomes important to patients in the 'real world'

July 12, 2021 - Transitions between healthcare sites - such as from the hospital to home or to a skilled nursing facility - carry known risks to patient safety. Many programs have attempted to improve continuity of care during transitions, but it remains difficult to establish and compare the benefits of these complex interventions. An update on patient-centered approaches to transitional care research and implementation is presented in a supplement to the August issue of Medical Care, sponsored by the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI). Medical Care is published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer.
CancerNature.com

Cord blood index predicts engraftment and early non-relapse mortality in adult patients with single-unit cord blood transplantation

How to select optimal cord blood (CB) remains an important clinical question. We developed and validated an index of CB engraftment, the cord blood index (CBI), which uses three weighted variables representing cell doses and HLA mismatches. We modeled the neutrophil engraftment time with competing events by random survival forests for competing risks as a function of the predictors: total nucleated cells, CD34, colony-forming units for granulocytes/macrophages, and the number of HLA mismatches at the antigen and allele levels. The CBI defined three groups that had different neutrophil engraftment rates at day 30 (High, 83.7% [95% CI, 79.2–88.1%]; Intermediate, 77.0% [95% CI, 73.7–80.2%]; Low, 68.4% [95% CI, 63.6–73.2%]), platelet engraftment rates at day 60 (High, 70.4% [95% CI, 64.9–75.9%]; Intermediate, 62.3% [95% CI, 58.5–66.0%]; Low, 49.3% [95% CI, 44.2–54.5%]), and non-relapse mortality at day 100 (High, 14.1% [95% CI, 9.9–18.3%]; Intermediate, 16.4% [95% CI, 13.5–19.3%]; Low, 21.3% [95% CI, 17.1–25.5%]). This novel approach is clinically beneficial and can be adopted immediately because it uses easily obtained pre-freeze data of CB.
Mental HealthBioMed Central

Factors associated with response and remission from depression at 6-months of treatment in a retrospective cohort treated within an integrated care program

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 703 (2021) Cite this article. Depression causes significant morbidity, which impacts mental health, overall general health outcomes, everyday functioning and quality of life. This study aims to contribute to knowledge in the field through enhanced understanding of factors that influence depression response and remission, with consideration for design of treatment services to optimize depression outcomes within integrated care programs.
MusicNature.com

Cochlear SGN neurons elevate pain thresholds in response to music

The C-tactile (CLTM) peripheral nervous system is involved in social bonding in primates and humans through its capacity to trigger the brain’s endorphin system. Since the mammalian cochlea has an unusually high density of similar neurons (type-II spiral ganglion neurons, SGNs), we hypothesise that their function may have been exploited for social bonding by co-opting head movements in response to music and other rhythmic movements of the head in social contexts. Music provides one of many cultural behavioural mechanisms for ‘virtual grooming’ in that it is used to trigger the endorphin system with many people simultaneously so as to bond both dyadic relationships and large groups. Changes in pain threshold across an activity are a convenient proxy assay for endorphin uptake in the brain, and we use this, in two experiments, to show that pain thresholds are higher when nodding the head than when sitting still.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

One In Four Patients In Latest Clinical Study Show No Symptoms Of Obstructive Sleep Apnea After Vivos Treatment

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc . (the "Company" or "Vivos") (VVOS) , a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), today announced results from a national study commissioned by the Company to assess patients' airway function and OSA symptoms after undergoing the Vivos treatment.
HealthNature.com

Association between chronic low back pain and degree of stress: a nationwide cross-sectional study

Low back pain (LBP) is a very common health problem worldwide, and has a major impact on quality of life. This is a cross-sectional study using data obtained from the Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (KNHANES) to investigate the health and nutritional status of Korean people, conducted in 2013, 2014, and 2015. The total of 8,473 patients included in the analysis. A 357 (19.34%) subjects in the chronic LBP group and 1,697 (25.61%) subjects in the no chronic LBP group reported no stress (P < 0.001). The numbers of subjects reporting mild, moderate, and severe stress in the two groups were 934 (50.6%) vs. 3,785 (57.11%), 432 (23.4%) vs. 910 (13.73%), and 123 (6.66%) and 235 (3.55%), respectively (all P < 0.001). Multiple logistic regression analysis with full adjustment for other variables indicated higher OR for severe stress (OR 2.82, P < 0.001) than moderate (OR 2.54, P < 0.001) and mild (OR 1.55, P < 0.001) stress. We confirmed that there was a significant association between chronic LBP and degree of stress. Therefore, the degree of stress should be assessed in clinical treatment of chronic LBP patients.
ScienceNature.com

Strictly regulated agonist-dependent activation of AMPA-R is the key characteristic of TAK-653 for robust synaptic responses and cognitive improvement

Agonistic profiles of AMPA receptor (AMPA-R) potentiators may be associated with seizure risk and bell-shaped dose-response effects. Here, we report the pharmacological characteristics of a novel AMPA-R potentiator, TAK-653, which exhibits minimal agonistic properties. TAK-653 bound to the ligand binding domain of recombinant AMPA-R in a glutamate-dependent manner. TAK-653 strictly potentiated a glutamate-induced Ca2+ influx in hGluA1i-expressing CHO cells through structural interference at Ser743 in GluA1. In primary neurons, TAK-653 augmented AMPA-induced Ca2+ influx and AMPA-elicited currents via physiological AMPA-R with little agonistic effects. Interestingly, TAK-653 enhanced electrically evoked AMPA-R-mediated EPSPs more potently than AMPA (agonist) or LY451646 (AMPA-R potentiator with a prominent agonistic effect) in brain slices. Moreover, TAK-653 improved cognition for both working memory and recognition memory, while LY451646 did so only for recognition memory, and AMPA did not improve either. These data suggest that the facilitation of phasic AMPA-R activation by physiologically-released glutamate is the key to enhancing synaptic and cognitive functions, and nonselective activation of resting AMPA-Rs may negatively affect this process. Importantly, TAK-653 had a wide safety margin against convulsion; TAK-653 showed a 419-fold (plasma Cmax) and 1017-fold (AUC plasma) margin in rats. These findings provide insight into a therapeutically important aspect of AMPA-R potentiation.
CancerNature.com

Oncological and functional outcomes of supratotal resection of IDH1 wild-type glioblastoma based on C-methionine PET: a retrospective, single-center study

The oncological and functional outcomes in glioblastoma (GBM) patients following supratotal resection (SupTR), involving complete resection of contrast-enhancing enhanced (CE) tumors and areas of methionine (Met) uptake on 11C-met positron emission tomography (Met-PET), are unknown. We conducted a retrospective review in newly diagnosed, IDH1 wild-type GBM patients, comparing SupTR with gross total resection (GTR), in which only CE tumor tissue was resected. All patients underwent standard radiotherapy and temozolomide treatment, and were followed for tumor recurrence and overall survival (OS). Among the 30 patients included in this study, 7 underwent SupTR and 23 underwent GTR. Awake craniotomy with cortical and subcortical mapping was more frequently performed in the SupTR group than in the GTR group. During the follow-up period, significantly different patterns of disease progression were observed between groups. Although more than 80% of recurrences were local in the GTR group, all recurrences in the SupTR group were distant. Median OS in the GTR and SupTR groups was 18.5 months (95% confidence interval [CI] 14.2–35.1) and not reached (95% CI 30.5-not estimable), respectively; this difference was statistically significant (p = 0.03 by log-rank test). No postoperative neurocognitive decline was evident in patients who underwent SupTR. Compared to GTR alone, aggressive resection of both CE tumors and areas with Met uptake (SupTR) under awake craniotomy with functional mapping results in a survival benefit associated with better local control and neurocognitive preservation.

