Perfect use versus typical use: translating outcomes in the treatment of diabetic macular oedema

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Individuals with Birt–Hogg–Dubé syndrome (BHDS) may develop fibrofolliculomas, pneumothorax and/or renal cell carcinoma (RCC). Currently, all patients with pathogenic FLCN variants are recommended to have renal surveillance. It has however been suggested that some FLCN variants only cause pneumothorax, which would make surveillance unnecessary in certain cases. This review assesses this possibility. We provide an up-to-date analysis of clinical and genetic features of BHDS. The PUBMED database was systematically searched to find all articles describing patients with pathogenic FLCN variants. The relevant clinical and genetic features of these patients were recorded and analysed. The prevalence of pneumothorax, pulmonary cysts, RCC and characteristic skin lesions in BHDS were 50.9% (n = 1038), 91.9% (n = 720), 22.5% (n = 929) and 47.9% (n = 989), respectively. There was a higher prevalence of pneumothoraces (p < 0.0001) but lower prevalence of dermatological findings (p < 0.0001) in patients from East Asia compared to North America or Europe. Of the 194 pathogenic FLCN variants, 76 could be defined as ‘pneumothorax-only’. Pneumothorax only pathogenic variants (POPVs) were distributed throughout the gene, and there were no statistical differences in variant type. The majority of POPVs (65/76) affected no more than three individuals. Individuals with ‘POPVs’ also tended to be younger (45 vs. 47 years, p < 0.05). Many apparent POPVs in the literature could result from variable expressivity, age-related penetrance and other confounding factors. We therefore recommend that all individuals found to carry a pathogenic FLCN variant be enroled in lifelong surveillance for RCC.