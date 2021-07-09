Cancel
Letter: Building a carbon bomb

By Susan Corth
Salt Lake Tribune
 9 days ago

With all the growth in this valley our environmental quality of life continues to degrade. The air has no borders, and what is set aloft does not stay contained. It just continues to accumulate and worsen. The inland port will affect all of us without bringing benefit to very many of us, while costing all of us in our health and spent tax dollars to the tune of $40 million plus. It’s like “building a carbon bomb with our own tax dollars” to be detonated on us all.

