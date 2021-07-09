District outlines My Brother's Keeper plans

The My Brother’s Keeper Family and Community Engagement Program grant (MBK FCEP) was applied for by the Lockport City School District on Jan. 28, just four days before the Feb. 1 New York State Education Department deadline. Currently the grant has been approved by the NYSED and the district is waiting for the budget and Minority/Woman owned Business Enterprise documents to also be approved.

“We should receive the official award letter by the end of August,” wrote Holly Dickinson, director of grants for the Lockport City School District, in an email to the US&J.

Board members and school officials were criticized by the community at Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting in the Lockport High School auditorium for not reaching out to local groups already servicing young men of color with mentorship programs, largely on a volunteer basis.

Steve Huston, a member of the Black community in Lockport said he felt the school district’s administration had hidden the grant from the community, and used their sons to bring in money to the district, allegedly to help them, but without any communication to the Black families in the district.

The application guidance for the MBK FCEP said that, “The purpose of the Family and Community Engagement Program is to increase the academic achievement and college and career readiness of boys and young men of color. … When narrowing the scope of this ongoing concern to the issues of boys and young men of color, it is not only an issue of engaging and connecting to the immediate family, but to the extended family and community.”

Former Trustee Kyle Lambalzer, who decided to forgo running for his seat on the 2021-22 school board, was not at the meeting but said he didn’t want to blame the board entirely for the shortcomings of how the grant was handled, because the board often isn’t given information about grants until late in the game.

“The board doesn’t vote to allow applying for grants,” Lambalzer said. “Holly (Dickinson) is encouraged to apply for any grant, hundreds of grants, because many of them are competitive.”

Lambalzer said that the board was not informed until after the grant had been “tentatively awarded” in early spring. Any other mention of the grant before that time may also have been confused with the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion position the board was trying to fill, he said.

“I wish I’d asked, ‘Did you talk to community stakeholders about the grant before you applied for it?’ ” Lambalzer said. He also noted when the news came that the grant was being awarded, the money was immediately being pocketed in different spots the district could use funds, basically “diluting” the spirit of the MBK grant.

Trustee Renee Cheatham said she didn’t hear about the grant until May, at which time the information had been put into her school board packet. She said she was surprised she had not been approached to guide where the funding was allocated and the partnerships reached. She noted her husband, Ronnie Cheatham has been mentoring young men of color on a voluntary basis with a group called New Beginnings which was founded by her mother in the 1990s.

Cheatham said she supports the community members in the district who are angry at the way the administration has treated them and their children. The needs of Brown and Black students won't be suppressed any longer, she said.

"They're not going away," Cheatham added.

One of the two partners the district did reach out to, according to the application for the My Brother’s Keeper grant, were Growing Rewarding Outcomes in the Workplace: Equal Employment Opportunity and Diversity/Equity/& Inclusion Consultation Services (G.R.O.W.) founded by Joyelle Hackett.

The partnership between Hackett’s organization the the Lockport City School District includes coordination with G.R.O.W. to plan and schedule workshops, training and meetings, as well as, provide it with “general data related to staff and student race, ethnicity, gender, attendance, discipline and academic outcomes.” In return G.R.O.W. will, amongst other duties “address barriers and weaknesses that inhibit educational and community engagement, student success and make recommendations for change,” as well as work 3-5 hours a month to “work with specific task force groups to address identified DEI issues.”

According to the MBK FCEP grant application, obtained by the US&J, G.R.O.W.’s services are coming with a $15,000 price tag this year.

The second partner is the Western New York Center for Children and Families Psychological and Educational Services, run by Dr. Justin Naylor. What the group will do includes conducting three – 60-90 minute – seminars for staff and parents such as “Parent Advocacy” and “Raising Confident and Competent Children.” Naylor will also conduct individualized parent consultations, but limiting them to 40 consultations and will be receiving $13,000 this year.

Another group, Buffalo Pre-Natal (BPPN) will receive $5,000 for its Nurturing Fathers Program.

In total, $33,325 will be spent on professional salaries, $3,000 will be spent on support staff salaries, $58,000 will be spent on purchased services, which includes G.R.O.W. and Naylor’s partnership, and $14,800 will be spent on supplies and materials. Employee benefits will round up the costs another $15,875, completing the expenditure of $125,000 awarded for the 2021-22 school year.

Dickinson presented to those who attended the meeting, Wednesday, a quote on the New York State Board of Education webpage (nysed.gov/mbk) that showed how the state had adopted the My Brother’s Keeper initiative.

“The New York State My Brother’s Keeper initiative seeks to “Change the Narrative” of boys and young men of color, and all students, by closing and eliminating the opportunity gaps they face and helping them to reach their full potential,” read the webpage.

Currently, Dickinson said the application for the grant is available by the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA)

“It’s Freedom of Information Act. It’s available, it’s just the way we make it available. We may make it available in hard copy, I think that’s unlikely. We may make it available where you make an appointment and read it in my presence, I don’t know at this point,” Dickinson said. “I’m happy to have you read it, I just don’t know how. I’ll have to talk about it to the superintendent or President Young, or our legal (department). It’s not that it can’t be (read) I just don’t know how it will be made available.”

Dickinson can be reached at hdickinson@lockportschools.net.

A public forum will be scheduled in regard to the MBK FCEP, said Karen Young, president of the Lockport Board of Education. No date has been given.