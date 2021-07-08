Cancel
Sterling's home, Fleabag's gin, Pret's Christmas - Campaigns roundup

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComedy character Fleabag's unrequited love for the "Hot Priest" has been immortalised in a series of limited-edition bottles of Edinburgh Gin. The collaboration between the brand and creator of the show Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, features dialogue from the series' final scenes, in which she confesses: “I love you,” to the priest, played by Andrew Scott, who sadly replies: “It’ll pass.” There's a link to Edinburgh – the Scottish city is where Waller-Bridge debuted the character at the 2013 Fringe. Created by John Doe, Bright Signals, D8 and with help from The Fringe, only a few thousand screen-printed bottles, designed by Waller-Bridge, will be available to buy. The first will go on sale on 20 July to those who sign up in advance on Edinburgh Gin's website.

Related
DrinksFood & Wine

'Fleabag' Is Getting Its Own Gin

Before Phoebe Waller-Bridge's TV series Fleabag became an award-winning international phenomenon, the British actress debuted the concept on stage at an annual event known around the globe for breaking comedians: the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Now, in true Fleabag fashion, Waller-Bridge is looking to give back to that festival in the booziest way possible… with her own gin.
RestaurantsRefinery29

Pret’s Christmas Sandwich Is Back In Stores… Even Though It’s July

Pret's ever popular Christmas sandwich is back in stores this week, even though the festive season is still months away. The hearty club – which contains turkey with a port and orange cranberry sauce, plus herby pork stuffing, baby spinach, mayo and crispy onion – will be available from now early until early August.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
InsideHook

Products of the Week: Fleabag-Inspired Gin, Shinola Sunglasses and an L.L.Bean x Peanuts Collection

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of them. Today: a limited-edition bottled of gin designed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Shinola’s first fully original in-house eyewear line and a campy collaboration between L.L.Bean and Snoopy.
Grocery & SupermaketBBC

M&S to cut Christmas products in Northern Ireland

Marks & Spencer has warned it is already cutting Christmas products in Northern Ireland due to concerns over forthcoming post-Brexit customs checks. Chairman Archie Norman told Radio Four's Today Programme the changes could mean higher prices and less choice for Northern Ireland customers. Mr Norman said current "pointless" checks with...
Millburn, NJprweek.com

Victoria’s Secret calls viral video of in-store altercation ‘unsettling’

Victoria's Secret is touting its commitment to safety, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion following an altercation at a store in Millburn, New Jersey. In videos, which went viral, taken by a store patron who identifies herself as Ijeoma Ukenta, a fellow customer who is white can be seen charging at Ukenta. The alleged attacker, who has been labeled as the "Victoria's Secret Karen," breaks down into tears and pretends to pass out. Throughout the videos, Ukenta, who is Black, claims the woman tried to hit her.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mirror

Lindsay Lohan's life in Dubai 23 years after The Parent Trap made her famous

She boarded a plane and moved to London in much-loved family comedy The Parent Trap, and now Lindsay is embracing the spirit of her character by living abroad in real life. In her twenties, Lindsay was often photographed partying in Los Angeles, but in her thirties, the star has managed to avoid much of the limelight by moving to the United Arab Emirates.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The US Sun

Woman sick of nosy neighbours peering in her windows solves the problem with £10 spray – and the results look amazing

A WOMAN has come up with a clever solution to prevent her neighbours from peering into her house using a cheap spray. In a now viral TikTok video, the New Zealand woman who goes by the name of Tyla explained that while her kitchen is super sunny, her neighbours’ balcony is situated directly across her window which means they can easily see straight inside.

