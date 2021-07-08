Sterling's home, Fleabag's gin, Pret's Christmas - Campaigns roundup

Comedy character Fleabag's unrequited love for the "Hot Priest" has been immortalised in a series of limited-edition bottles of Edinburgh Gin. The collaboration between the brand and creator of the show Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, features dialogue from the series' final scenes, in which she confesses: “I love you,” to the priest, played by Andrew Scott, who sadly replies: “It’ll pass.” There's a link to Edinburgh – the Scottish city is where Waller-Bridge debuted the character at the 2013 Fringe. Created by John Doe, Bright Signals, D8 and with help from The Fringe, only a few thousand screen-printed bottles, designed by Waller-Bridge, will be available to buy. The first will go on sale on 20 July to those who sign up in advance on Edinburgh Gin's website.