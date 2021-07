HARDINSBURG (07/16/21) — The Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Department is advising residents of a scam letter being sent. According to a social media post, the letter purporting to be from the County states that a lien has been placed due to a tax liability. At no time will anyone from the Breckinridge County Government send out a letter threatening revoking benefits, suspending licenses, and or levy federal tax refunds. These scams can be very difficult to track down, prosecute and you will lose your money with little to no chance of restitution. Anyone with information on the scam is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Department.