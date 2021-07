NeighborLink Indianapolis Foundation executive director Dave Withey will step down from the position in September. He previously served in information technology for Eli Lilly and Co. and began with the foundation in 2013, which at the end of 2020 marked the completion of more than 3,000 projects and had a budget of half a million dollars from grants and donations. The board of directors has appointed Rachel Nelson as executive director after beginning as a volunteer, then board member and most recently as director of external affairs & communications.