Consider a scenario where you had to download a game or a movie that was worth 3-4 GBs but your existing internet plan delivers speed in MBs. With existing internet speed, you can well imagine how much time it will take for the movie to download. But, suppose you have two internet connections and now, you are presented with the same scenario. That’s where you can combine two (or more) internet connections in Windows 10 and enjoy a much better overall speed. And, it doesn’t matter what type of internet connection you have – Wi-Fi, mobile internet, LAN/ WAN, or whether these connections are coming from different ISPs.