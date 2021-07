The Oakland Together Lifeline Pilot Program is making a difference in the lives of some of Oakland County’s most vulnerable residents. The program, which the Oakland County Board of Commissioners launched in partnership with American House, the county’s information technology department and the Area Agency on Aging 1-B (AAA 1-B), has paired senior residents with Amazon Echo Show devices to help them see and speak with those who may not be able to visit. Since its start, more than 60 residents have received devices and training to use them for a variety of tasks.