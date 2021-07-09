Google plans to enter Japanese fintech market with the acquisition of Pring
Google has initiated plans to acquire all the shared of cashless payments provider Pring, as it looks to enter into the fintech segment in Japan. According to Finance Feeds, the initiative comes as Google doesn't want to depend on third parties for payments and other related services, and this way it would be able to offer these services internally. Therefore, Google and its investment partners are looking to acquire all the company shares of Pring, which is currently owned by Mizuho Bank, for USD 180 million to USD 200 million.thepaypers.com
