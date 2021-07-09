Google plans to enter Japanese fintech market with the acquisition of Pring

The last year has seen eCommerce take off in an explosive way across verticals as the entire world has woken up to its many merits. Those who had been holdouts before are finally coming around. It’s a change, CellPoint Digital’s Global Head Of Payments Mark Patrick told PYMNTS in a recent discussion, that isn’t going to go back any time soon. And that explosion of growth, he noted, has created both massive opportunities for merchants in all verticals to do business globally — as well as a massive challenge in finding ways to capitalize on that opportunity.