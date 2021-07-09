Storm Readiness
HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut emergency management officials are reminding Connecticut residents that with the height of hurricane season just around the corner, they should take the steps necessary to prepare for any type of severe weather that may impact the state. The Atlantic hurricane season runs each year from June 1 to November 30, with the principal threat period for Connecticut occurring between mid-August and mid-October.
