Re: Daylen Everette Info

Clemson has what some might call momentum on the recruiting trail right now. Landing Sabb, Everette, Lukus, and Kanak in a matter of weeks would qualify as momentum. I would say that Clemson's performance at the Cookout signified that as well. Clemson well positioned themselves for guys like Greene and Shaw, two guys who will not decide for quite sometime in the cycle, but Clemson is going to be there in the end for both of them. I would be surprised if Clemson does not land Greene and again they will be right there with Shaw the whole way. However, I did want to talk about some momentum that Clemson may have just picked up with another prospect at the Cookout.