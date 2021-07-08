Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Re: Daylen Everette Info

By Salty55® said:
tigernet.com
 23 days ago

I am not doing the stories anymore just these types of post. Re: With him wanting to announce before the all in cookout. I’m getting the feeling that it’s the tar holes but I’d love to be wrong and I hope we get him.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Clemson#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Football
Related
College SportsFanSided

UNC Basketball: Tar Heels make the cut for Tyler Nickel

Hubert Davis and the UNC Basketball program have a top-ranked recruiting class for the 2022 cycle and they aren’t done yet. The Tar Heels currently have a few more prospects offered and would love to add at least one, maybe two more to their class. If that happens, they should find themselves in the top 10 when it’s all said and done.
Oregon StateSports Illustrated

Oregon CB Target Daylen Everette Commits to Clemson

One of Oregon's targets at cornerback is off the board to play his college football in the ACC. Oregon cornerback target Daylen Everette has committed to Clemson. He placed Oregon in his top five along with Oregon, Florida State, North Carolina and Georgia. He announced his decision on CBS Sports...
NFLScarlet Nation

Clemson gets pledge from Rivals100 DB Daylen Everette

Rivals100 defensive back Daylen Everette isn't the loudest person in any room but on the field he makes his presence known. The Virginia native now playing at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy announced his commitment to Clemson on Saturday, picking them over North Carolina and Georgia. IN HIS OWN WORDS... "It...
Clemson, SCPosted by
247Sports

Clemson lands elite CB Daylen Everette over rival suitors

IMG Academy Top247 cornerback Daylen Everette announced his commitment to Clemson Saturday afternoon during a live broadcast on CBS Sports HQ. He is pledge No. 10 for head coach Dabo Swinney and his staff in the 2022 recruiting cycle. Everette also strongly considered opportunities from Florida State, Georgia and North...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: Unc message boards now claiming Everett to Clemson

And saying that Clemson negative recruited against their program and Bly. 😂. found the tarhole scum running his beak. will be fun to beat them senseless the next time they appear on our schedule or squeak into the coastal side of the acc title game loss. "I love this place,...
Clemson, SCchatsports.com

Clemson football: 4-star CB Daylen Everette perfect speed, strength blend

Clemson cornerback coach Mike Reed during practice at the Poe Indoor Facility at Clemson Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Clemson Football Practice Monday August 20. 4-star Clemson football CB target Daylen Everette, a talented IMG Academy product, announced his commitment to the Tigers on Saturday afternoon. Everette, who is ranked as...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Clemson made $34 not $27. The impact ACC

I am no fan of the recently retired ACC Commish but I want to put his sorry job as commish in perspective. He did not have sole decision making authority to implement changes within the ACC. He was governed by the ACC University Presidents, ADs and BOTs. Why did the ACC university leaders let Swofford negoiate the worst tv contract of any power 5 conference? Why did they approve a 20 year tv contract. No other power 5 school had signed a 20 year tv contract. Did the powers that be feel that the ACC was so weak that any tv deal was better than no tv deal? Did any ACC President, AD, or BOT object to the contract that was negoiated? How involved in the negoiation were the ACC members?
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: Seating and Parking info is out now

I got the email but called a friend and he said he didn't get it. ok, all i can see on my parking is P.. doesn't say what lot.. where do you find the lot.. also not happy with my assignment of seats for charlotte but ill be there. I've...
College Sportstigernet.com

Well

Clemson has what some might call momentum on the recruiting trail right now. Landing Sabb, Everette, Lukus, and Kanak in a matter of weeks would qualify as momentum. I would say that Clemson's performance at the Cookout signified that as well. Clemson well positioned themselves for guys like Greene and Shaw, two guys who will not decide for quite sometime in the cycle, but Clemson is going to be there in the end for both of them. I would be surprised if Clemson does not land Greene and again they will be right there with Shaw the whole way. However, I did want to talk about some momentum that Clemson may have just picked up with another prospect at the Cookout.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Just My 2 Dollars ---

Sometimes I feel that the SEC is making certain pitches to other teams and programs by maybe saying....."" You know...if you can't beat Alabama....why not join the conference their in with the rest of us? "" By that I also start to wonder that the SEC wants to load up...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: Clemson perspective on FSU statement.

I have no idea what this Clemson site is. Have no idea if it is considered a reliable and reasonable site or not. Just posting it here to see what y'all think of Thrasher's statement?. Me? I don't know why Thrasher said what he said when he said it to...
College Sportstigernet.com

Re: Why would we want W V in our conference ?

70-33 > 27-7 In all seriousness I grew up in WV. Been a fan of the Mountaineers all my life. However after a career in the Marine Corps my family settled down in Anderson. My children attend Clemson so obviously I now support Clemson. I'm see the SEC trying to grow even more down the road. FSU and Clemson would definitely be two targets. If that doesn't happen until further down the road then adding WVU now gives you a good football and basketball program that would make the ACC product a little better on the field immediately. Right now Clemson is doing all the heavy lifting. If the expansion is stopping at 16 for awhile I see it as your best option. Those that think Penn State leaving the Big 10 are delusional IMHO. Don't see that happening.
NFLtigernet.com

Re: When T.Elliot Says Line Will Be More Physical, What Does

That really mean. Super O-Line gurus please help here. I would bet Clemson's O-Line in physical measurables, strength, speed, agility, size etc. are very similar to other Top 5 teams. Is it the pass heavy scheme and techniques Clemson has employed that were beaten up on by the Buckeyes or is this a conditioning training change?
College SportsFanSided

UNC Basketball: Tar Heel recruiting target picks Blue Devils

A 4-star UNC basketball recruiting target has given his commitment to the Duke Blue Devils. On Thursday morning, Jon Scheyer and the Duke Blue Devils received their first commitment since the announcement of current head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s upcoming retirement. Kyle Filipowski, a rising 4-star prospect in the class of...
College Sportstigernet.com

Re: UNC MBA: don’t compromise integrity

I have a Clemson Finance degree and a UNC MBA. My experience at UNC was on another level compared to my Clemson classes, and the UNC MBA is a top 20 program. But I do agree, looking at the athletic/academic scandal, there is no way the administration didn't know that it was going on. At least within the athletic department, kids were intentionally pushed toward those classes and majors. One of the investigations found a presentation was delivered to the basketball coaches, if I'm remembering correctly, after one teacher or department head retired with concerns it would affect athletes now. UNC got away with years of cheating though that scandal with no punishment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy