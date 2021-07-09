Cancel
Denver, CO

“Animal-free” circus, outdoor opera and more things to do in Denver this weekend

By John Wenzel
Denver Post
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday-July 25. If you’ve avoided the old-school pleasures of a traveling circus because of the industry’s dicey history with captive animals, fear not: Venardos Circus — a “Broadway-style,” animal-free circus — will raise its tent Sunday for a Wednesday, July 14, debut at Aspen Grove Shopping Center. Kids and adults can take in the “Broadway music-style performances” along with acrobatics, juggling, “daredevilry,” magic and more.

