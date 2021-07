On Thursday in Silverstone, England, ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix, Formula 1 revealed next year's car to the public. 2022 will see the biggest shake-up to the sport's technical regulations since the introduction of the turbocharged hybrid powertrains in 2014. There has been a fundamental change in the way the car creates its aerodynamic downforce, with the goal being to make it easier for F1 cars to race each other closely. Ars spoke to Rob Smedley, director of data systems at F1, to find out why and how the new car came to be.