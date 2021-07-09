First Warning Forecast: AM sunshine, more showers/storms Friday afternoon & evening
Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:. Rain from Elsa has ended and the 30+ mph wind gusts will subside through mid-morning. Skies will be mostly sunny to start along with very comfy temps in the 70s. Even after a comfy start, it will get hot very quickly this afternoon, thanks to our lighter winds coming from the southwest. Highs will be in the low-90s, but heat index values will be in the upper 90s. By mid-afternoon, a weak cold front will move in across the region from northwest to southeast. This will lead to showers and storms to close out our Friday evening. Best storm chance is between 5 and 11 pm.www.wtkr.com
