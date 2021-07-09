Cancel
Environment

First Warning Forecast: AM sunshine, more showers/storms Friday afternoon & evening

By Maddie Kirker
WTKR
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:. Rain from Elsa has ended and the 30+ mph wind gusts will subside through mid-morning. Skies will be mostly sunny to start along with very comfy temps in the 70s. Even after a comfy start, it will get hot very quickly this afternoon, thanks to our lighter winds coming from the southwest. Highs will be in the low-90s, but heat index values will be in the upper 90s. By mid-afternoon, a weak cold front will move in across the region from northwest to southeast. This will lead to showers and storms to close out our Friday evening. Best storm chance is between 5 and 11 pm.

Birmingham, ALalabamawx.com

Afternoon Update: More Showers and Storms on the Way

The presence of an upper-level trough, disturbances in the flow, and very abundant moisture will continue to enhance our rain chances into the first part of the week across Central Alabama. That will be the case this afternoon as the radar appears to have developed a case of Rubella. That...
EnvironmentWTKR

First Warning Forecast: Scattered showers and storms along with a big temperature drop

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. More showers and storms to kickoff the work week. Today will be the coolest day of the week with highs only in the upper 70s and low 80s. This will end our 8 day stretch of highs in the 90s. Expect scattered showers and storms, especially this afternoon and evening. Heavy rain will be possible, especially across North Carolina as a cold front remains stalled over the area.
Environmentwbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Another round of showers, storms Monday evening and Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday afternoon! We had a round of showers and storms move through this morning that produced rainfall totals around an inch in many spots along I-20/59. We are now dealing with pop-up showers that are developing on First Alert AccuTrack Radar. A stalled front is the reason behind the increasing rain chances across the Southeast today. All of the rain that develops today will travel to the east-southeast. Models are showing more rain developing along and north of I-20 this evening and into the overnight hours. Heavy rain will be the primary threat for Central Alabama today and tonight. A flash flood watch has been issued for all of north Alabama, but it does not include any of our counties in Central Alabama. While flash flooding doesn’t appear likely here, I can’t rule it out in our area. We could easily see an additional 1-2″ of rain with isolated spots receiving 3″+ over the next 48 hours. Remember to never drive through flooded areas. Turn around, don’t drown. Temperatures around noon are in the upper 70s. We’ll stay cloudy today with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Plan for showers tonight lingering across the area with overnight temperatures dropping into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
EnvironmentWETM

Forecast Discussion 07/19/21 AM: Scattered showers & isolated storms this afternoon

It will be a quiet start to your Monday morning across the Twin Tiers. Once the patchy fog lifts, we will be able to enjoy mostly to partly sunny skies! Thanks to wrap-around moisture from a low-pressure system to the east of our area. Scattered showers to isolated storms will be possible this afternoon and evening. Although we are not expecting heavy rainfall like this past weekend, brief downpours will be possible. Streams, creeks, & rivers continue to run high and will for the coming days; just keep this in mind as any localized heavy rain could lead to some isolated flooding. Highs today will be in the low to mid-80s. Any shower activity tapers off tonight and patchy fog develops. Lows will near 60 degrees.

