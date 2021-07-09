First Warning Forecast: AM sunshine, more showers/storms Friday afternoon & evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday afternoon! We had a round of showers and storms move through this morning that produced rainfall totals around an inch in many spots along I-20/59. We are now dealing with pop-up showers that are developing on First Alert AccuTrack Radar. A stalled front is the reason behind the increasing rain chances across the Southeast today. All of the rain that develops today will travel to the east-southeast. Models are showing more rain developing along and north of I-20 this evening and into the overnight hours. Heavy rain will be the primary threat for Central Alabama today and tonight. A flash flood watch has been issued for all of north Alabama, but it does not include any of our counties in Central Alabama. While flash flooding doesn’t appear likely here, I can’t rule it out in our area. We could easily see an additional 1-2″ of rain with isolated spots receiving 3″+ over the next 48 hours. Remember to never drive through flooded areas. Turn around, don’t drown. Temperatures around noon are in the upper 70s. We’ll stay cloudy today with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Plan for showers tonight lingering across the area with overnight temperatures dropping into the upper 60s and lower 70s.