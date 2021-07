LiShinault (a portmanteau of her full name, Lisa Shinault) is a multimedia figurative painter in Atlanta. She experiments with surreal imagery of women and animals, with symbolic meanings to her. Some works are near life-size, with painted costumes meant to be taken off or put on, like giant paper dolls. She also has artworks involving cut-up canvas, yarn, and other visual interruptions meant to show obvious, bold changes to the artwork through its process.