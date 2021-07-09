Cancel
Oil ends sharply higher, trimming weekly drop as OPEC worries linger

By William Watts
Oil futures end sharply higher Friday, extending a bounce from the previous session triggered by a sharp fall in U.S. crude and gasoline inventories, but fail to erase a weekly loss as a spat over OPEC production levels remains unresolved.

