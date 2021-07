The steamy, tropical southeast of Mexico is awash with paradise beaches, jungle ruins and charming cities – all of it infused with an unmistakably Yucatán flavor. The Yucatán Peninsula is the ancient heartland of the Maya in Mexico. Lining the warm waters of the Caribbean Sea, coastal destinations such as Tulum Beach and Playa del Carmen are well-trodden but indubitably beautiful. Head into the forest-thick interior and you’ll find the archaeological ruins of Chichén Itzá and Ek Balam, while in the cities of Mérida and Izamal you’ll hear indigenous languages spoken amongst cobblestone streets and magnificent architecture.