For the music industry, cryptocurrency will be as disruptive as MTV

BTS fans have shown the band they love more than any other that they are willing to open their wallets and enter their credit card numbers whenever the band has something new to share or on the somewhat common occasion when the collective fan base decides to support the septet by coming together to purchase one title or another for a specific reason. This week, the group’s followers are once again demonstrating that while most artists in the U.S. music industry have a difficult time selling even one release at a time, BTS fans will gladly spend the money to push several titles up the Billboard charts at once, proving the boy group to be a true anomaly in the business.