Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Historic Art Deco Building In Hollywood To Become Affordable Housing

By Ashlyn Davis
Posted by 
Secret LA
Secret LA
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lnath_0ary2QZz00

The Hollywood Western Building is set to become a 79-unit apartment block.

Owners of The Mayer Building (formerly known as the Hollywood Western Building) ABS Properties, Inc. , have confirmed plans to convert the 1920s structure on the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Western Avenue into affordable housing. The 48,000-square-foot upper floors of the four-story landmark will become 79 deed-restricted apartments, making it an accessible residential space. The remaining lower-level space will be reserved for retail. If building permits are signed off in due time, the construction could begin later this month, according to Urbanize .

These plans seem like a timely response to the current surplus of office space in the city and the low supply of apartments. The group also has plans to convert a neighboring building into a seven-story building with 95 units. It will be divided up similarly with residential apartments in the upper levels and retail space below.

It gained its name from one of The Mayer Building developers, Metro-Goldwyn Mayer co-founder Louis Mayer and was designed by acclaimed architect S. Charles Lee. He also designed the Downtown Tower Theatre which has undergone significant restoration and has been transformed into a flagship Apple store.

The property was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2015 and is also Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Landmark. ABS’ Samir Srivastava said the preservation group Hollywood Heritage will oversee the preservation of the building, including the stunning stone and granite exterior with ornate carvings of Greco-Roman deities.

It will be great to see a stunning city building return to its former glory while solving addressing the housing crisis.

Comments / 1

Secret LA

Secret LA

Los Angeles, CA
110
Followers
57
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret Los Angeles is your guide to things to do and places to go in L.A., from events and culture to the best restaurants, bars and attractions.

 https://secretlosangeles.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Art Deco#Building Permits#Abs Properties Inc#Urbanize#Metro Goldwyn Mayer Co#Apple#Hollywood Heritage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Arts
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Amboy, CAPosted by
Secret LA

Amboy’s Intriguing Landmarks And Geological Sites In The Mojave Desert

A few fascinating gems hidden in Amboy—yes, the ghost town that was listed on eBay. There is plenty to see along the historic Route 66 (“America’s Highway”) and one of them is the abandoned town of Amboy in the middle of the Mojave Desert. Although there isn’t a whole lot of activity here, it’s an incredible place to take in the turbulent geological past of the area and how this storied town from the 1800s made it onto eBay. Here are all the telling sights that make this town an unmissable stop.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Secret LA

Sip Champagne On The 71st Floor Of The Tallest DTLA Skyscraper

Take in 360-degree views of the twinkling city lights, from 950 feet up in the air. Perched on the 71st floor of the US Bank Tower is a stunning restaurant aptly named 71 Above . It offers seamless views that wrap around the dining room that capture the essence of the city’s skyline — from the city’s twinkling skyline to the mountains and ocean. While the recently opened Vista Patio just below on the 69th floor and also comes with these unbeatable sweeping views, this is a touch more refined.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Secret LA

11 Glorious Frozen Treats To Enjoy In L.A. Right Now

Here are a few delicious ways to deal with the L.A. heat. The temperatures are soaring and so is the desire to dive straight into the ocean or cannonball into the nearest pool. But with beaches being crowded and pools not being a feature in every home, the next best thing you can do is plunge straight into a sweet, heavenly frozen dessert.

Comments / 1

Community Policy