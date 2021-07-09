Cancel
Derek Hill homers twice in Hens romp

By Brandon Day
Bless You Boys
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToledo Mud Hens 12, Omaha Storm Chasers 5 (box) The Mud Hens just wrecked Storm Chasers’ pitching on Thursday night. Derek Hill hit two home runs out of the leadoff spot—ok he’s ready guys—while Yariel Gonzalez and Isaac Paredes each added home runs of their own. The major damage came in a seven run third inning that knocked a good pitching prospect in Daniel Lynch out of the game with authority. Lefties in general are not going to enjoy this Hens lineup.

