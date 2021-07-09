Derek Hill homers twice in Hens romp

Toledo Mud Hens 12, Omaha Storm Chasers 5 (box) The Mud Hens just wrecked Storm Chasers’ pitching on Thursday night. Derek Hill hit two home runs out of the leadoff spot—ok he’s ready guys—while Yariel Gonzalez and Isaac Paredes each added home runs of their own. The major damage came in a seven run third inning that knocked a good pitching prospect in Daniel Lynch out of the game with authority. Lefties in general are not going to enjoy this Hens lineup.