The Breezy White Dresses You’ll Live in This Summer
There are few items as synonymous with summer style as white dresses, and for good reason. Whether you’re prepping for a day of errands, heading to the beach, dressing up for a cocktail party or venturing out for a weekend getaway, you just can’t go wrong with the simple, effortless, polished look of a white dress. Seriously, there’s just one occasion for which a white dress isn’t a fit during the summer months, and that’s when you’re attending a wedding.observer.com
