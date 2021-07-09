POLL: Do You Trade Sam Reinhart?

After Jack Eichel, the next big-name Buffalo Sabres’ player rumored to be on the trading block is Sam Reinhart. The #2 overall pick in 2014 may get some unfavorable comparisons to players picked after him, but I think it’s fair to say that he’s a pretty good, if unspectacular, hockey player. He even got a chance to play some center this year and tied his career high of 25 goals in only 54 games (okay, that’s all the stats you’re going to get from me here!). But is he a player that the Sabres can build around? And is he a player who wants to stay in Buffalo?