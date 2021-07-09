Farmers Only: Victor Ruiz pushes Dragons to victory

Louisville Bats 4, Memphis Redbirds 2 (F/7) Louisville Bats 1, Memphis Redbirds 2 (F/8) It was an overall underwhelming weekend for the Bats. On Friday they played two, making up for a postponement on Thursday. In Game One, Riley “Father” O’Brien kept the Redbirds at bay by only allowing one earned run, two total, over five innings (2 H, 2 BB, 4 K). Michael “Swol” Lorenzen got a rehab appearance (he’ll be back in Cincy on Friday) and did just fine in picking up the save. He struck out two in his two scoreless innings. Max “Effort” Schrock provided the firepower for the Bats by going two for three with two ding dongs and three RBI total. In game two, Bo “Knows” Takahashi gave up only and earned run over five innings (3 H, 1 BB, 7 K), and Sanmartin, Feliz, and Alaniz all combined to give up just one unearned run over the final three innings, but the offense was poop. The Bats had their game on Saturday banged which leads up to Sunday’s snooze fest. Hunter “John Deere” Greene took the start and was effective but not fooling anyone. He only gave up one earned run on a solo homer over five inning but his strikeout numbers were down (6 H, 2 BB, 2 K). He also drove in the only run for the Bats with single. That’s sad. There is not much else to report for the rest of the game.
