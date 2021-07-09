Cancel
Farmers Only: Victor Ruiz pushes Dragons to victory

By Aaron Michael
Red Reporter
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConor “Toe” Curlis wasn’t his most effective. He gave up five earned runs over six innings pitched on six hits, two walks, while striking out three. Giving up two ding dongs really sunk his battleship. Matt “Quick” Pidich struck out one in a scoreless inning of relief, “Ed, Edd, and” Eddy Demurias pitched a clean inning, and “Saint” Nick Howard struck out two in his scoreless frame from the pen. However, the Lookouts couldn’t get much going. TJ “Hip” Hopkins went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBI, and Wilson “VB” Garcia went 2 for 3 with a run scored.

